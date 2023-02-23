Eight people gathered in downtown Oregon City during a snowy evening on Feb. 22 to hold a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the historic expulsion of Chinese residents of the city.
Never before had a vigil been held to honor the Chinese residents, and the Oregon Historical Society recently published an account of the 1886 incident.
James Wong, who grew up in Clackamas County, said that the forced expulsion of Chinese residents was never discussed in school or by the community.
“Obviously we hide history,” Wong said, “but at least if we bring it out and expose it, there’s a chance that we won’t repeat it.”
Former City Commissioner Jim Nicita told a brief history of the incident, one of several coordinated racist attacks on Oregon’s Chinese population at the time. Oregon City resident and blues musician Rae Gordon then led the group in a moment of silence.
Nicita, who is an Oregon City-based attorney and historian, said that the perpetrators of the expulsion never faced trial because the federal charges were going to rely on a federal statute that the Supreme Court, in the 1887 case of Baldwin v. Franks, found to be inapplicable to the facts of a nearly identical expulsion in California.
“Since the OC facts were so similar to Baldwin, the Oregon prosecutors decided not to take the OC case to trial,” Nicita said.
As a result of the 1887 Supreme Court finding, Nicita said, the Chinese employees of the Oregon City Woolen Mills did not benefit from the “privileges, immunities and exemptions,” including the rights of residency and seeking employment, guaranteed them by the 1868 Burlingame Treaty between the U.S. and China.
Organizers of the candlelight vigil said they hope to hold larger annual events in future years.