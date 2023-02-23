Vigil

Clackamas County residents hold a Feb. 22 candlelight vigil on the anniversary of the expulsion of Chinese people out of Oregon City.

 pmg photo: Raymond Rendleman

Eight people gathered in downtown Oregon City during a snowy evening on Feb. 22 to hold a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the historic expulsion of Chinese residents of the city.

Never before had a vigil been held to honor the Chinese residents, and the Oregon Historical Society recently published an account of the 1886 incident.

