Mason Estabrook

Mason Estabrook, the suspect in a murder case, is seen in a surveillance image captured the near the scene of the crime.

 courtesy photo: OCPD

Oregon City police were seeking an “armed and dangerous” murder suspect on this week who was quickly captured in Portland.

29-year-old Mason David Estabrook of Portland allegedly killed a 71-year-old man inside the victim’s residence along the 900 block of Josephine Street in Oregon City.