Old and new came together with 15 people on Oregon City police’s newly empaneled citizens academy learning about the efforts of officers to serve the city under a police chief who plans to retire in August after decades on the force and 10 years as chief.
Citizens are taking the classes largely in the police station just completed in October 2020, one of the proudest accomplishments of OCPD Chief Jim Band, whose retirement in August had just been announced on Jan. 31. The police station reused beams and decorative features from the shuttered elementary school that the station replaced.
In introducing the police department to the first citizen academy members since the building opened, Band said that he is even prouder of constructing a culture within the department that has mutual respect with citizens.
“Our community has been there for us, but that’s only because we’ve always been there for them,” he said. “We believe this relationship is extremely important and this it is our responsibility to strengthen and preserve it every single day.”
Legitimacy is becoming even more important for police departments, Band said, since the release of videos showing the police killings of George Floyd and Tyre Nichols in 2020 in Minnesota and on Jan. 7 in Tennessee. While such incidents represent only a fraction of police interactions with citizens, Band said that people naturally are curious whether such an incident could take place in their own city.
“This Memphis video is unbelievable to me, so the public is justified in asking what is going on with police,” Band said. “We’re intensely bothered by these videos, and it makes our job harder. You’re only as good as your last screw-up, but it keeps us hungry to serve our community well, because you have to be constantly accountable and transparent.”
Band said that the main reason OCPD has avoided these incidents stems from accountability being prioritized in every level of the department.
“We hire good people, promote the supervisors and then hold them accountable to do good work,” he said.
OCPD emerged as a statewide leader in 2014 in its use of body cameras by 12 of its officers. Band said all OCPD officers were soon requesting to wear body cameras to record the good work that they’re doing.
“The public now has the expectation that all police interactions are going to be taped,” he said.
In Oregon City, there's a false dichotomy between citizens and police, since many on OCPD's force live in the city. Band and both of the OCPD captains, Dave Edwins and Shaun Davis, are residents of the city, and all three of the department leaders have long tenures as officers here.
Edwins was just promoted in January to take over for Capt. Bill Kler, who is retiring in March after working for OCPD since the 1990s. Edwins is a 20-year veteran of OCPD who was first hired in 2003, while Band and Davis both started working for the department a few years earlier.
Band said that innovation is key for police departments that otherwise stagnate, failing to keep up with the latest best practices and technology.
“If you’re going to be on the front end of really good policing, you need to be coming up with your own ideas and just not waiting for someone else to suggest how to solve problems,” he said.
Band went to the elected city commissioners to request funding for two of OCPD's innovations that have since been adopted by other police agencies throughout the region. OCPD has become a model police agency both for its 2017 designation of an officer to specifically work with Oregon City's homeless population and its 2020 hiring of a mental health specialist.
“I like doing things and then seeing other police departments follow, because it means we’re doing something right,” Band said.
Band said that many people know police only through getting pulled over for a traffic ticket, but it's the rare officer who signs up for traffic duty. Band and most other OCPD officers joined the force to help victims and prevent crimes before they occur, he said.
Band told members of the citizens academy a story of a career-altering interaction he had with a woman who had been in the habit of protesting various OCPD actions throughout the 2000s. One day, he was called in to find a missing child in the Safeway parking lot, and the woman ended up in his corner of the lot to help when word came in that the child had been found.
Having shared the common goal of finding the child, Band asked her what had changed for her not to be adversarial with the department. She told Band that she struggles with PTSD and sometimes lashes out at police when she’s off her medications, because officers failed to intervene to stop her abuser when she was a child.
“I knew that my fate was sealed at that point, and there was nothing to protect me from my abuser,” she said.
She also told Band that her mother refused to intervene, and that the officers patted her abuser on the back as they left the scene and considered the incident a “misunderstanding.” When police fail to help a victim, Band said, they can exacerbate the victim’s feelings of helplessness, which can often lead to severe PTSD.
Band said that OCPD will have ongoing challenges after his retirement. The department currently only has four female officers, 8.5% of its total force of 47 officers, but Band said that the department is actively working to hire more women and officers of color.
“We’re looking for ways to outreach to people and say, “We think you’d be a good fit for OCPD,’ rather than just waiting for them to find us,” Band said.
Oregon City’s new police station has been good for recruiting in part for providing modern safety features and in part because OCPD officers visited a number of other police agencies in designing the new station. They took specific ideas that worked and put them together in OCPD’s building, with one idea for locker rooms helping to send a message of inclusivity for prospective and current police employees.
As designs for the new station were being considered, OCPD Sgt. Cynthia Gates traveled to Arizona to check out the police department with private shower stalls but shared locker rooms so that male and female officers can share in camaraderie while putting on their boots and toolbelts. In the previous OCPD station, female officers had to use a locker room down the hall, farther from the central briefing room.
A gay woman who recently participated in OCPD’s hiring process told the background investigator that, with so many cities hiring police officers, she chose Oregon City specifically after touring the facility.
“She said that when she saw a non-gendered locker room, she felt that OCPD was walking the walk, and not just talking the talk, in trying to make everyone welcome as an employee,” Band said.
Another upcoming challenge for OCPD, Band said, will be the fallout from a 2020 decision by Oregon voters to decriminalize user amounts of hard drugs, thereby impeding a way that addicts had been previously forced to get clean through the criminal justice system.
“There will be a lot for Oregon City’s next chief to figure out in the future,” Band said.
City Manager Tony Konkol announced Band's impending retirement during a presentation to the Oregon City Business Alliance on Jan. 31, just before the first of the academy classes that are being held each Tuesday night over seven weeks.
A new police chief hasn't yet been named, but the top candidate for the position is expected be determined by the city manager this summer.