Old and new came together with 15 people on Oregon City police’s newly empaneled citizens academy learning about the efforts of officers to serve the city under a police chief who plans to retire in August after decades on the force and 10 years as chief.

Citizens are taking the classes largely in the police station just completed in October 2020, one of the proudest accomplishments of OCPD Chief Jim Band, whose retirement in August had just been announced on Jan. 31. The police station reused beams and decorative features from the shuttered elementary school that the station replaced.