A man was arrested after he slashed a tire on a pickup in front of Corner 14 food-cart pod in Oregon City, following a road-rage incident witnessed by dozens of people during a busy afternoon at the central intersection on New Year’s Day.
While police arrested the man, the incident spurred the temporary closure of 14th Street between about 3:50 and 4 p.m.
“It was kind of a convoluted series of events, and we tried to arrest the primary instigator and aggressor,” said OCPD Sgt. Joseph Pagano. “The series and the order of the events led us to make the one arrest, but the investigation is ongoing.”
According to witnesses at the intersection, the incident started when a pickup truck driver came close to hitting the man riding a one-wheel and honked at the man, who then yelled at and hit the truck. The truck driver stopped and yelled back.
After the yelling exchange, the man was seen going around the pickup to slash the truck's right rear tire with a knife. The man said, “You threatened my life with your vehicle, and when I yelled at you, you called me a faggot.”
Then the pickup driver pulled out a gun, and the man laid himself down on the ground on his stomach yelling, asking to get the truck driver to take the gun off of him.
A few police cars showed up, and officers then handcuffed the man who had been riding the one-wheel and slashed the tire. Some witnesses wondered why the driver was not also arrested, to which Pagano said that it appeared the driver was acting in self-defense by pulling out the gun.
“The gun was introduced in response to the knife,” Pagano said. “Had things played out in a different order, it certainly could have ended with a different result in terms of who was arrested.”
As for the use of the word “faggot,” it was not clear that a bias crime had been committed against someone for his perceived sexual orientation.
“There would need to be some more investigation to determine the potential bias of that comment,” Pagano said.
Police have so far spoken with the involved parties, reviewed witness video and spoken with numerous witnesses.