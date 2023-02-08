Oregon City officials have announced that city employees are unable to access “certain” online files, which is making it impossible to issue new land-use permits and affecting other city services.
Oregon City spokesperson Jarrod Lyman said that city employees discovered their inability to access some computer and telephone systems on Monday morning, Feb. 6. City offices and public buildings have remained open while the city immediately launched an investigation.
“Permitting right now is not accessible, and we’re not able to take credit card payments at city buildings, but we can accept payments by cash, check or by credit card through the online portal,” Lyman said.
On Feb. 8, Lyman declined to say whether the city is looking into hackers engaging in a cyberattack on the city, a level of secrecy he said was necessary to protect the integrity of the investigation. City officials are also not releasing the exact extent of the public records that are currently not accessible by public employees.
“Due to the complexity of the investigation and process of restoring services, it's difficult to offer a timeline on when specific services will be restored, but the city will issue updates on specifics when able,” Lyman said.
Lyman added that the parks department is able to access records for those who reserved picnic shelters or signed up for parks activities. Oregon City Public Library’s phone system was down, but the library was still able to check in and out materials through Clackamas County's interlibrary system.
OCPD Capt. Shaun Davis wanted to assure citizens that police are still able to patrol the streets, respond to 911 calls and use their laptops to write up reports.
“We’re up and running without any disruption to the public,” Davis said.
There might be some potential code-enforcement violations where the original code complaints are temporarily inaccessible, Davis said, but he assured citizens that the Code Enforcement Department would be enforcing any violations as soon as possible. Typically, property owners get 30 days from the day that a code-enforcement officer investigates a complaint to clean up piles of garbage or other nuisance issues, but there might be some delay in follow-up code enforcement.
It's been a busy week for recently hired Oregon City Information Technology Director Michael Dobaj, whose position was just created in part to strengthen city technology systems against cyberattacks.