Cyber attack

Oregon City posted an announcement this week on its website after officials discovered their network was preventing access to public data.

 pmg screenshot: Raymond Rendleman

Oregon City officials have announced that city employees are unable to access “certain” online files, which is making it impossible to issue new land-use permits and affecting other city services.

Oregon City spokesperson Jarrod Lyman said that city employees discovered their inability to access some computer and telephone systems on Monday morning, Feb. 6. City offices and public buildings have remained open while the city immediately launched an investigation.