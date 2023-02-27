Mayor McGriff

Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff speaks after being sworn in to a full four-year term in January. She had been reelected in November as mayor.

 courtesy photo: city of OC

Oregon City officials are condemning hateful flyers that someone threw in people’s driveways over the weekend.

In response to the flyer that contained homophobic statements and overtly reference white supremacy, Mayor Denyse McGriff said she was “appalled that this is happening in our city.” Neo-Nazi groups nationally had warned of a “Day of Hate” on Feb. 25, so law enforcement was on the alert for potential violence.