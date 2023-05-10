chainsaw

 courtesy photo: city of OC

Oregon City officials are investigating a case of vandalism that occurred at City Hall over the weekend.

Security footage shows what appears to be two youths, one of whom was carrying a chainsaw, and using that chainsaw to cut down a tree in the City Hall parking lot. The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

