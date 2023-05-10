Oregon City officials are investigating a case of vandalism that occurred at City Hall over the weekend.
Security footage shows what appears to be two youths, one of whom was carrying a chainsaw, and using that chainsaw to cut down a tree in the City Hall parking lot. The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, May 8.
“Cameras captured the individuals approaching City Hall from the south side of the building. They stopped at two trees before making their way to a third one, which they cut down. The tree was located between the parking lot and the sidewalk on Center Street,” said Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff.
Staff arriving for work Monday morning immediately saw the damage, as the tree was left where it fell on the landscaping and into the parking lot, and began taking steps to investigate the incident.
Officials don’t have a motive for why these individuals cut down the tree, but they are taking it seriously.
“This community is passionate about our trees and natural resources. Cutting down a perfectly healthy tree on public property is concerning behavior that will not be tolerated,” McGriff said.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Oregon City Police Department non-emergency line at 503-655-8211.