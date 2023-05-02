Oregon City Police Department’s Special Investigations Team arrested a suspected drug dealer after serving a warrant within a few hundred feet of Eastham School and finding fentanyl pills and methamphetamine.
At about 12:47 p.m. on April 26, OCPD officers served the drug search warrant at a residence located in the 600 Block of Jackson Street, which is just around the corner from the school on Seventh Street.
OCPD’s investigation resulted in the arrest of 63-year-old David Wiest, as well as the seizure of suspected controlled substances. Wiest was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on multiple charges, including distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance and trademark counterfeiting.
Clackamas County Circuit Judge Heather Karabeika on April 27 denied Wiest’s release from jail, setting his bail at $50,000, to “ensure the defendant’s appearance and community safety,” the judge wrote. Wiest has previous convictions for harassment and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Wiest was found in possession of more than $300 in cash, materials used for packaging controlled substances and more than 5 grams of a mixture containing detectable fentanyl, Clackamas County Deputy District Attorney Eriks R. Berzins wrote on April 27.
OCPD thanked all the Oregon City community members who have been working hard to bring attention to the ongoing fentanyl crisis. If you know someone who is selling drugs in Oregon City, OCPD requested an email at OCPDSIT@orcity.org or a call to the OCPD tip line at 503-905-3505.
Police also reminded citizens that help is available if you are struggling with substance use disorder. Contact Lines for Life by phone at 1-800-923-4357 or online at linesforlife.org/get-help-now.