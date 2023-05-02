051023-fentanyl

Police say that these pills laced with fentanyl were seized from a suspected drug dealer near Eastham School in Oregon City.

 courtesy photo: OCPD

Oregon City Police Department’s Special Investigations Team arrested a suspected drug dealer after serving a warrant within a few hundred feet of Eastham School and finding fentanyl pills and methamphetamine.

At about 12:47 p.m. on April 26, OCPD officers served the drug search warrant at a residence located in the 600 Block of Jackson Street, which is just around the corner from the school on Seventh Street.