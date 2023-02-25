Snow began falling in Oregon City, forcing the early closure of the library, but Garth Fullington continued working for several hours after the building closure, handing out warm clothing and hot meals to those in need on Feb. 22.
Librarians nationwide are increasingly being asked to help with social services, but Fullington’s job as the OC Public Library’s safety specialist means that his job is centered around Clackamas County’s homeless population. Before joining the OC library team last year, Fullington worked at the Salem Public Library for six years and in private security since 2009.
In his latest position, Fullington has “been able to provide library staff with additional resources and support to respond to individuals in crisis, to deescalate potential conflicts and to address disruptions in the library,” he said.
Between working with homeless library patrons, Fullington’s still a member of OC’s circulation team. He helps reshelve library books and other library media items on a daily basis.
Fullington regularly attends LoveOne’s laundry events at Brax, which provide him an opportunity to get to know some Oregon City homeless residents outside the library. There, he shares information about the services and resources that the library provides, handing out pocket-sized flyers that explain how anyone can come to the library for internet access, cell phone charging and warming shelter needs.
While attending the Brax Laundry events, Fullington learns more about the needs of Oregon City library patrons and helps the library stay connected with other agencies and community groups.
“In this position, I’ve been able to build relationships with community support groups such as LoveOne, the Father’s Heart (Street Ministry), Central City Concern, Providence BOB (Better Outcomes through Bridges) and others. These relationships help me connect with members of the community and learn how the library might better meet their needs,” he said.
OC Library Director Greg Williams praised Fullington for always being friendly, welcoming and helpful.
“First and foremost, I truly appreciate Garth’s customer service and how he assists and supports our patrons,” Williams said.
Fullington helps other librarians in enforcing behavioral rules while in the library to wear shoes, attend to your personal items and don't eat, violations of which can lead to a temporary exclusion from the building after an initial warning. More serious violations can lead to automatic expulsion of a patron from the library.
In getting the blessing from elected city officials for more library staffing in 2022, Williams took cues from nearby libraries who employ similar positions, such as Multnomah County that added safety officers at some library locations in 2016. Library safety specialists (or officers) are not police officers or security guards, although they often have backgrounds in law enforcement.
When called on to help address a patron behavior or library safety issue, Williams said that Fullington is always calm, professional and adept a deescalating any situation.
“I also greatly appreciate Garth’s experience and background in library safety, as his perspective and suggestions help make the library a safer place for all our patrons,” Williams said. “Finally, I appreciate the efforts Garth has made to develop relationships with community partners like the Father’s Heart and LoveOne; I feel the library has stronger connections with these partners than we’ve ever had before.”
LoveOne Executive Director Brandi Johnson and Brax Laundry co-owner Brad Sabo said they’ve been thrilled to have Fullington’s help during the laundry and soup-kitchen events. With HIV testing and vaccines available on site as well, the three work to connect homeless people with resources like housing caseworkers and mental health treatment in addition to providing them with food and clean clothing.
One visitor to Brax, Tom Creary said he moved to Oregon from Spokane about a year ago, but his housing fell through after his brother could no longer handle him and his dog.
“My first days homeless, I was washing my clothes out of a bucket by the river, but then someone told me about LoveOne,” Creary said.
Johnson said that the laundry events had been held pre-pandemic at the same location when it was called Carousel. Seeing that the facility was going to be remodeled under new ownership, Johnson contacted Brax co-owner Max Sabo, who told her at the time, “I was just going to reach out to you” to continue providing free services for Oregon City’s homeless residents.