Snow began falling in Oregon City, forcing the early closure of the library, but Garth Fullington continued working for several hours after the building closure, handing out warm clothing and hot meals to those in need on Feb. 22.

Librarians nationwide are increasingly being asked to help with social services, but Fullington’s job as the OC Public Library’s safety specialist means that his job is centered around Clackamas County’s homeless population. Before joining the OC library team last year, Fullington worked at the Salem Public Library for six years and in private security since 2009.