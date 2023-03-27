Oregon City's Economic Development Department is launching an educational program for entrepreneurs, the Biz Pod.
City officials say that the limited-admission program was crafted for emerging and start-up company founders from all sectors who want to take a deep dive and look for ways to not just keep their business open, but to help them thrive.
Each pod will be comprised of only six members. The exclusive format aims to create small cohorts of serious-minded entrepreneurs matched with advisors dedicated to ensuring their success.
The seven-module course will cover essential business areas, including business planning, marketing, finances and operations. In the unique setting of the Biz Pod, participants collaborate extensively, emphasizing "work on my business" time while limiting distractions.
In addition to a $3,000 grant at course completion, participants will receive one-on-one time with business advisors during the course and after. The participant makeup will include a range of sectors such as restaurants, retail, small manufacturing, technology and services.
"Our goal is to provide a unique educational experience that helps participants gain the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their business in the long term," said Oregon City Economic Development Manager James Graham. "We are excited to offer a program that pays entrepreneurs to learn and provides valuable one-on-one time with industry experts. The Biz Pod is another addition to the innovative small business support programs we are launching in Oregon's hometown of Oregon City in 2023."