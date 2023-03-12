Oregon City Ladies Golf Club prepares to open season Raymond Rendleman Raymond Rendleman Author email Mar 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Flicka Pliska, Barb Marold and Lynn Hannah find camaraderie as members of the Oregon City Ladies Golf Club. courtesy photo: OC Ladies Golf Club Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 6 will mark the unofficial beginning of this year’s season for the Oregon City Ladies Golf Club.“We are a social and fun group with a relaxed atmosphere while learning the game of golf,” said Michelene Westlake, a member of the club.Ladies Golf Club members welcome players with diverse backgrounds and skills. The group consists of nine-hole and 18-hole players.“We do a blind draw so you play with different players each week,” Westlake said. “We do weekly games and have several scrambles through the season.” Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Golf Raymond Rendleman Author email Follow Raymond Rendleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events