Flicka Pliska, Barb Marold and Lynn Hannah

Flicka Pliska, Barb Marold and Lynn Hannah find camaraderie as members of the Oregon City Ladies Golf Club. 

 courtesy photo: OC Ladies Golf Club

April 6 will mark the unofficial beginning of this year’s season for the Oregon City Ladies Golf Club.

“We are a social and fun group with a relaxed atmosphere while learning the game of golf,” said Michelene Westlake, a member of the club.

