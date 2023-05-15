Oregon City High School showed off its best students as its exciting school year soon comes to close.
Drama teacher Jorie Jones said she was shocked to find out that Finley Osejo is a junior, wishing she could have taught this talented student from freshman year.
OCHS PE teacher Justin Bugni said Zach Baker “leads by example and does everything right.”
OCHS choir teacher Julia Voorhies said that Avery Essley has “developed into such a wonderful musician and singer.”
Val Henry, a speech and language pathologist at Oregon City High School, read a message from OCHS Learning Specialist Ann Petroliunas about sophomore Ben Bruneau. Petroliunas wrote that Bruneau deserved a Student of the Month award because of his dedication to learning and love of school, despite medical challenges.
“Even when he can’t be physically present, for reasons outside of his control, he uses email, Google Classroom, Zoom and other apps to participate and keep up with his classwork. And he does it all with a smile on his face,” she wrote of Bruneau.
Associate Principal Kathy Johnson was temporarily back from her 2019 retirement to lead this final Student of the Month luncheon in the unexpected absence of two OCHS administrators. Former Principal Marji Ruzicka resigned suddenly with less than two months before graduation, and Associate Principal Stacy Erickson has been taking some personal leave time before her planned move to North Marion High School for the upcoming school year.
Johnson said that the “wonderful tradition” of Student of the Month was well established when she joined the staff at OCHS in 2002 and remains one of her favorite activities. She said that all students honored through the program have demonstrated respect for themselves and others, along with integrity, grit, perseverance and humbleness.
“Kindness is another issue that is super, super important,” Johnson said of the honored students.
Industrial engineering teacher Tom Wirtz said that Serena Couch was notable for her bravery as one of the few female students to take the woodshop class. While he offers to help students make cuts on the table saw, she immediately wanted to take matters into her own hands.
“Confidence is a great thing for all students,” Wirtz said.
Wirtz and Erickson were named OCHS staff members of the month, the associate principal for her “classic Erickson energy,” and Wirtz because he always helps his students have fun while learning in the woodshop, according to OCHS Student Council representative Ethan Olson.