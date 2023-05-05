Oregon City High School leadership will be looking different next school year with the sudden resignation of OCHS’s principal amid the associate principal’s plans to move to North Marion High School.
OCHS Principal Marji Ruzicka submitted her resignation on May 4, saying she considered it an “absolute honor to serve” as principal during most of the current school year. She resigned with less than two months left before graduation, after saying recently that she hoped to serve as OCHS principal for the next 10 years.
“As hard as it is for me to write this, I need to let you all know that I have resigned from the district in order to take care of some personal matters within my family,” she wrote.
On April 27, Ruzicka had been placed on administrative leave. District officials did not answer questions about why they had placed her on leave, saying they were not at liberty to comment on confidential personnel matters. Ruzicka cited a non-disclosure agreement in saying she could not comment beyond her written resignation message.
“Out of respect for Ms. Ruzicka, we ask that you honor her decision and that we all move forward together for a positive school experience,” Superintendent Dayle Spitzer wrote to the community on May 5. “We remain focused on ending the year strong and will continue to celebrate the many accomplishments and positive aspects of the staff and students at Oregon City High School.”
The high school’s previous principal resigned, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year, in the wake of an assembly during which a student admitted to abusing his ex-girlfriend, and the district settled a lawsuit out of court. District officials apologized for broadcasting a video that led to student walkouts and protests, and the principal finished the school year in office.
Ruzicka has faced some controversy, but nothing that led to walkouts or lawsuits. Students asked her to take down a Blue Lives Matter flag that had appeared in January next to the American flag in the OCHS commons, and the flag’s removal led to some heated testimony at subsequent school board meetings. After months of debate, school board members on April 10 decided to create a committee with student and administration representatives to create procedures for displaying and educating students about various belief flags at the high school.
OCHS Student Body President Kesler Schneider said that his classmates were confused as to why the district would place a principal who was generally well liked by students on administrative leave. Schneider said that the leadership transitions have been difficult on students, but he said that the school would persevere.
“She only had one hiccup, but she took responsibility for it, which seems unprecedented for principals around here,” he said.
Ruzicka’s resignation message to the community also said, “I truly mean it when I say that OCHS is a special place, with the best students I've ever worked with, talented staff who care so much about student success and families who support the best for their students. I will miss being in the halls and classrooms with all of you, celebrating all the great things you are doing. Please keep being great Pioneers, be kind to yourselves and to each other, and as always, Go Pios!”
Spitzer said that the district’s central office will be providing support to OCHS’s office team. Retired OCHS Associate Principal Kathy Johnson has returned to work at the school to provide additional administrative support.
District officials wished OCHS Associate Principal Stacy Erickson “the best in her future endeavors” after she accepted a position as head principal at North Marion Middle School in the coming school year.