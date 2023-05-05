051723-principal

Oregon City High School staff (with Principal Marji Ruzicka at right) participate in a tug-of-war at an assembly earlier this school year.

 courtesy photo: OCHS

Oregon City High School leadership will be looking different next school year with the sudden resignation of OCHS’s principal amid the associate principal’s plans to move to North Marion High School.

OCHS Principal Marji Ruzicka submitted her resignation on May 4, saying she considered it an “absolute honor to serve” as principal during most of the current school year. She resigned with less than two months left before graduation, after saying recently that she hoped to serve as OCHS principal for the next 10 years.