“Back when dinosaurs roamed the earth,” Oregon City High School Principal Marji Ruzicka said she earned her diploma.
While OCHS’s new principal (a 1991 high school graduate) did not technically have any dinosaurs as classmates, Ruzicka’s joke garnered laughter from the crowd of nervous eighth graders and their families who visited for an orientation night on April 13.
After 27 years in education as a teacher and administrator, Ruzicka seemed comfortable in giving her first spring orientation for soon-to-be OCHS freshmen, having served as an associate principal for over a decade in Vancouver and Tualatin before coming to Oregon City last summer. During the Pioneer Welcome Night, she hardly referred to notes as she rattled off facts about syllabi and graduation requirements, interspersed with jokes like having to say “OCHS’s Class of 2027” made her feel old.
Asked when she might retire by Pamplin Media Group, Ruzicka said she would like to serve as OCHS principal for at least another 10 years. She said that she might be eligible for retirement sooner but doesn’t pay attention to her Public Employees Retirement System statistics and would be happy if she were physically able to lead OCHS for 15 more years.
“We have the nicest students that I have ever been around,” she said.
Ruzicka told the eighth graders and their families that she still remembers how nervous she was as a high school freshman in the late 1980s. But she repeatedly struck a reassuring tone, saying that it’s OK for high schoolers to make mistakes, and that OCHS staff are available to help them stay on track.
Ruzicka also acknowledged how daunting it might be for some eighth graders to be forced to think about possible careers after high school, after she introduced them to counselors who specialize in college prep, trade schools, workforce and military options. She added, however, high school students need to get used to having conversations about their adult careers that will probably change several times before graduation, preparing them for likely career changes after graduation as well.
“No matter what you want to do after high school, you have every possible option open to you,” she said.
Ruzicka said that 80% of high school success comes from students showing up to five classes a day, broken up into trimesters throughout the school year. Incoming freshmen will have 10 of their 15 annual slots filled with required classes like physics and English, leaving five elective classes to choose from dozens of options.
“Don’t be tempted by that cool junior with a car who wants to drive you to Dutch Bros; freshmen aren’t allowed off campus, and we have to keep you all safe,” she said.
OCHS students in later years can take more elective classes and will often complete more than a year’s worth of college credits at Clackamas Community College before earning a diploma. OCHS is looking to add new classes like a health-sciences career pathway, along with history and science classes taught in Spanish.
OCHS offers a broad array of student clubs, which are entirely based on student interest. Ruzicka said there’s a process that any student can go through to get a faculty sponsor for a new club.
Parents are also encouraged to get involved at OCHS’s various volunteer opportunities.