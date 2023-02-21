At the request of community members seeking transparency, an Oregon City developer is discussing the proposed purchase price for the 62-acre former landfill property envisioned for a mixed-use project.
Summit Development President Seth Henderson expects to pay between $11.5-12.5 million to purchase the property as part of a total project cost of over $300 million at the intersection of Interstate 205 and Highway 213. If constructed, Abernethy Green would contain 500-600 housing units, a 100,000-square-foot entertainment building and retail uses of various sizes spread out across the site.
Henderson said that he can’t be sure of the exact eventual purchase price, since Summit Development’s purchase price is impacted by the number of extensions to the Purchase and Sale Agreement and a to-be-determined valuation of the site’s current driving-range business. With the developer’s final share of the driving-range lease buyout unknown, Henderson said the eventual purchase price has some variability.
“I apologize if it seems like we’ve been ambiguous on that, but it’s because we don’t know what the final purchase price will be,” he said.
Due to nondisclosure agreements with the current owner, Henderson says he can’t reveal the purchase contract showing exactly what Summit Development has promised to pay for the land that would become the proposed Abernethy Green mixed-use area. A representative for the current owner said that Park Place Development isn’t interested in reversing the nondisclosure agreement at this time.
According to the Clackamas County Assessor’s Office, $11.5-12.5 million would be several million dollars below the official estimated value of the property, which has a total market value slightly over $17 million. The site, however, presents various challenges to realizing its potential value.
In speaking publicly about the purchase contract, Henderson said he’s “responding to community input and opinion pieces that have stated we have not been transparent.” The previous proposed developer, CenterCal, never revealed its proposed purchase price and walked away from the project before a final vote of the Urban Renewal Commission.
Summit is asking for up to $30 million in public urban-renewal funds from the city to complete the project, but Henderson is quick to point out that the construction would immediately pay the city back over $26 million in system development charges meant to build streets, parks and water/sewer lines in other areas of the city.
If it moves forward after the May 17 election on urban renewal, Summit’s project would be responsible an investment of at least $12 million on off-site thoroughfares of Washington Street, Abernethy Road and Redland Road. Including the onsite improvements such as roads, utilities, public sidewalks, multiuse paths, public parking, retaining walls, engineering, design, permit fees, Planning Commission’s conditions of approval and DEQ requirements, Henderson estimates about a total of $100 million to get the site to a buildable condition. He says he’ll need to know by the end of the year whether the project is moving forward, or risk investors walking away.
“The decision will ultimately be the community’s as to whether our proposed project provides more long-term benefits than to leave the site as a blighted landfill,” Henderson said.
Henderson said that the development would have ongoing financial benefits for the city beyond the initial investments. The former landfill’s current owners, Park Place Development’s Gayle Molander and Scott Parker, only pay about $25,000 annually in property taxes, whereas the proposed development, once constructed, would be responsible for about $3.3 million each year in property taxes.
New businesses at the site would hire nearly 1,000 full/part-time workers who would make an estimated $33.8 million in annual salary selling about $115 million annually in goods and services.
Summit’s project would also be on the hook for an estimated $46.3 million in special costs necessary to construct on a former landfill. These costs include DEQ-required fees, an impermeable cap, monitoring of methane emissions and groundwater quality, installation of on-site stormwater treatment and special foundations that would include structural piles supporting buildings through the layers of trash to the underlying native soil.
Despite the challenges, Henderson says he is “cautiously optimistic” that Abernethy Green will eventually be constructed, based on the project's incorporation of community input, his continued frequent outreach to citizens groups and his record of completed projects in the Metro area.