OC landfill

This view of the proposed development site along Washington Street shows the mound of material where trash was piled as part of the landfill that closed in 1983.

 courtesy photo: Gayle Molander and Scott Parker

At the request of community members seeking transparency, an Oregon City developer is discussing the proposed purchase price for the 62-acre former landfill property envisioned for a mixed-use project.

Summit Development President Seth Henderson expects to pay between $11.5-12.5 million to purchase the property as part of a total project cost of over $300 million at the intersection of Interstate 205 and Highway 213. If constructed, Abernethy Green would contain 500-600 housing units, a 100,000-square-foot entertainment building and retail uses of various sizes spread out across the site.