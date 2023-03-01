OCPD

Oregon City Det. Brandt Wadsworth, right, demonstrates the various cords used to hook someone into a polygraph machine in February. Pamplin Media Group blurred the face of the man who volunteered for the demonstration because he was never a suspect; he was a participant in OCPD's citizens academy.

Oregon only has about eight law enforcement officers trained to use polygraph tests for detecting deception in criminal situations, so when Hillsboro detectives wanted to crack a case about a man suspected of misrepresenting his alleged abuse, they called Oregon City Det. Brandt Wadsworth.

Wadsworth, an intern polygraph examiner, was happy to comply, knowing that Hillsboro PD would return the favor for Oregon City at the next opportunity. Besides, he needs to administer at least 200 polygraph exams over four years to become a licensed general polygraph examiner.