About two months after appointing him to a vacant commission seat, Oregon City’s elected officials entrusted Mike Mitchell with two additional highly visible roles.
Since early January, Mitchell had served as commission president and as chair of Oregon City’s Urban Renewal Commission, but he says that those roles don’t give him any extra power.
“Whether it’s commission president or urban-renewal chair, I’m just one voice and I sometimes happen to be running meetings, but I don’t think that elevates my opinion,” he said.
So far Mitchell’s been able to run meetings smoothly. He kept the last URC meeting to 25 minutes by asking whether May ballot language would be coming back to commissioners, thereby foregoing handwringing as to whether each word should be in the final version going to voters. He similarly avoided any intense discussion on Jan. 18 over the URC’s financial report by asking staffers whether the item was simply informational.
As demonstrated by their unanimous vote to appoint Mitchell on Oct. 25, OC’s elected officials respect Mitchell’s opinions. He has continued to demonstrate his ability to sway commissioners over issues looked like they would have headed to 2-2 impasses among the other four officials.
In appointing a planning commissioner on Dec. 13 and in the case of a Jan. 18 decision to build a public restroom at the base of the Municipal Elevator later this year, two commissioners had expressed their strong feelings against, while two other commission members expressed support. Mitchell then explained his position and reasoning, prompting the final decision to be unanimous. In each case, Michell sided with a different set of commissioners.
“I don’t want to overstate the swing-vote thing, because it’ll someone else the next time,” Mitchell said. “But it’s critical that the city commission speaks with one voice, whether it’s to staff or to the community. If I can help build that consensus, I’m more than happy to help that happen.”
How does Mitchell help form consensus? Other commission members respect his breadth of experience from previous leadership roles on Oregon City's Planning Commission, Citizen Involvement Committee, Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Transportation Advisory Committee, Caufield Neighborhood Association and Parks Foundation.
“All of them know what I’ve done and the background that I have, and in the process of appointing me, they know that I’ve always done my homework and that I’ve been thoughtful about where I’m coming from,” he said.
Mitchell says he respects all of the other commissioners and is in full agreement with them on most issues, including a common drive to prevent ODOT from targeting the city with what are proposed to be the state’s first freeway tolls next year.
“I enjoy the fact that there are no shy violets up there, and we all have our strong opinions and make sure that our opinions are being heard,” Mitchell said.
As for whether Mitchell will run for a full four-year term in office, he says the decision will be made in consultation with his family in the summer of 2024.
“My intention going into the commission appointment was that it would it be a two-year thing. That's a long way off. I'll decide that with my family when the time comes,” he said.
More pressing in terms of the ballot box is this May’s election where Mitchell and other commissioners are asking for the public’s approval of a list of potential urban-renewal projects. Mitchell believes that the election could go either way in terms of citizen support for the proposed mixed-use development on the former Rossman Landfill, more apartments and environmental remediation at the Clackamette Cove, and redevelopment of the Stimson property currently occupied by Clackamas Landscape Supply among other possible projects.
“I think it’s going to be an uphill struggle due to a lack of information, but I’m optimistic that we have specific projects laid out and that people will see the benefit of them,” Mitchell said.
In the meantime, Mitchell’s priorities include keeping the elements for what makes Oregon City “a special place.” He’ll be tackling a backlog on parks maintenance, making sure that OCPD has enough officers for the city's population, and addressing “troubling” regional requirements related to density and parking.
“Sometimes policies that make sense for denser regions don’t makes sense out on the perimeter of the Metro area,” he said.