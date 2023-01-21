Mitchell

Oregon City municipal Judge Amy Lindgren holds a swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 4 for Mike Mitchell, newly appointed as commission president.

 courtesy photo: Jarrod Lyman

About two months after appointing him to a vacant commission seat, Oregon City’s elected officials entrusted Mike Mitchell with two additional highly visible roles.

Since early January, Mitchell had served as commission president and as chair of Oregon City’s Urban Renewal Commission, but he says that those roles don’t give him any extra power.