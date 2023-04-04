Oregon City resident Ian Rose, right, arrives at the Pioneer Center on April 4 to encourage the Oregon Department of Transportation to commit to preferably reversing a plan to toll Interstate 205, or potentially sunsetting the tolls once the freeway widening project is paid for.
Clackamas County residents gave officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation an earful in opposition to tolling Interstate 205 during an April 4 open house at the Pioneer Center.
Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff encouraged residents to attend the open house and spoke strongly against Clackamas County becoming the centerpiece of ODOT’s “guinea pig” plan for testing out toll roads in the state.
“They’re planning on rolling out the toll first in our communities and then, a year later, working on other parts of the toll proposal, and we are strongly opposed to that,” McGriff said during a “Mayor Monday” segment on KOIN 6 News.
County officials, along with city leaders from Gladstone, Canby, Tualatin, West Linn and Oregon City say they haven’t seen any plan for how ODOT is going to try to stop drivers from getting off before the toll points and clogging up arterial roads like Highway 43, Stafford Road, Willamette Falls Drive and downtown Oregon City.
“What’s not being acknowledged is the increased burden that diversion will cause on our jurisdictions. We have local streets; they’re not designed to take that type of traffic, and we’ve been told that the proposal only deals with the regional system. It’s not concerned about the local streets,” McGriff told KOIN 6 News.
Many of the attendees of ODOT’s presentation said that they would be signing petitions to prevent the state from moving forward with tolling without a vote of citizens in affected communities. Francisco Leon, a lifelong Oregon City resident, said that citizens have enough to pay for, with rising interest rates, record inflation and tax increases have stretched people to the breaking point without having to pay to commute to work.
“It’s upsetting to say the least that we’re having this toll heaped upon us, especially when there are so many other things beyond our control,” Leon said.
ODOT Tolling Project staffer Anne Pressentin helped attendees of the open house find information that state officials have submitted to the federal government for review. During weekday peak hours, ODOT proposes to charge up to $2.20 per I-205 bridge crossing starting next year, with drivers potentially paying that amount twice to drive I-205, both over the Willamette River and the Tualatin River.
With tolling costs expected to escalate with inflation, the Oregon Transportation Commission would have final authority over toll rates and whether sunset the tolls once the highway expansion project is paid off. Oregon City resident Terry Lingmann encouraged the federal government to reject ODOT’s application to implement tolling in Clackamas County on the basis of the state transportation department’s alleged inadequate recognition of environmental impacts.
“ODOT’s Environmental Impact Statement doesn’t include the will of the people,” Lingmann said. “The answer from citizens would be overwhelmingly ‘no’ on allowing a toll road.”
Larry Peters, president of the Brendon Estates Homeowners Association, said that ODOT had inadequate outreach to Clackamas County residents. Peters found that only about 4% of residents he spoke with in March had even heard of proposed tolling of I-205. Peters told residents, who he said were universally surprised and appalled by the proposal, that they should contact their state elected officials to get them to put the brakes on tolling.
“We don’t get a say in this unless we tell the legislature to back down,” he said.