Oregon City will celebrate Arbor Day and its annual designation as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation with a 9 a.m.-noon April 1 tree planting ceremony at Chapin Park.
Oregon City first earned the Tree City distinction in 2012. The Arbor Day Foundation awards the title to communities that maintain a tree board or department, have a tree care ordinance, dedicate an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per resident, and host an annual Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
“Our trees and urban canopy are an integral part of Oregon City’s identity,” said Mayor Denyse McGriff. “We don’t just look at meeting those goals from the Arbor Day Foundation, we work to exceed them for the benefit of our community and its future.”
Oregon City’s budget for trees includes regular plantings in public parks, plus a separate budget for street trees. City officials, as part of their current investments in encouraging street trees, have contracted with nonprofit organization Friends of Trees. Oregon City paid the group $60,000 between 2019 and 2021 to enlist nonprofit staff and volunteers to plant hundreds of street trees for willing homeowners.
As part of a $144,900 contract with the city, Friends of Trees will plant 400-415 street and yard trees in neighborhoods in the 2021-2023 planting seasons. Also part of the contracts, the nonprofit organization offered free structural pruning to homeowners.
McGriff said that one of the Tree City criteria, maintaining a tree board, has been vital to the success of Oregon City’s arboreal efforts.
“The Natural Resources Committee does tremendous work in when it comes to planning for our urban canopy. I appreciate the effort this volunteer group continually puts in,” the mayor said.
Arbor Day Foundation CEO Dan Lambe said the investments that Oregon City makes in its trees is an investment in the future.
“The trees being planted and cared for by Oregon City are ensuring that future generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education,” he said.
McGriff said Oregon City will earn the distinction in years to come.
“We continue to invest resources into our urban canopy. It’s a top priority of this Commission, and we hear from the residents that it is a top priority for them as well. We will continue this work to reflect that importance,” she said.