Commissioners Rocky Smith, left, and Adam Marl, right, plant a tree at Chapin Park at a prior Oregon City tree planting event.

 courtesy photo: city of OC

Oregon City will celebrate Arbor Day and its annual designation as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation with a 9 a.m.-noon April 1 tree planting ceremony at Chapin Park.

Oregon City first earned the Tree City distinction in 2012. The Arbor Day Foundation awards the title to communities that maintain a tree board or department, have a tree care ordinance, dedicate an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per resident, and host an annual Arbor Day observance and proclamation.