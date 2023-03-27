Oregon City has enlisted the help of a device named CityRover as a high-tech ally to help in the ongoing battle with potholes. And it’s the only community in the state currently taking advantage of artificial intelligence technology.

Oregon City's Public Works Department has been testing the artificial intelligence device to help identify and mark the location of potholes. The device works by continually scanning the road ahead while in a city vehicle, in this case, the street sweeper. It then marks spots it identifies as a pothole and relays the information to a database. City officials say it has been an incredibly helpful tool.