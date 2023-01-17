On Jan. 17, 2022, Billie J. Farrell became the first woman to command the USS Constitution, which captured enemy ships in the Barbary Wars and during the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
A seaman's trunk that likely saw action during the War of 1812 in the world’s oldest ship still afloat was donated this month by an Oregon City-based nonprofit organization to a maritime museum in Astoria.
With its construction estimated as 1800, the pine trunk from the USS Constitution was donated by the McLoughlin Memorial Association/Rose Farm Management Committee to the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria. The USS Constitution, built with oak-planked sides in 1797, was nicknamed “Old Ironsides” because cannon balls bounced off her 21-inch-thick hull made of hardened wood while she defeated five British warships.
USS Constitution became a training ship during the Civil War, and then several of the ship’s trunks were sold during the 1920s to help pay for her restoration. In 1897, she became a floating museum, which noted how rope handles were typical of seaman’s trunks of the era.
Historic preservationist Ruth McBride Powers (1903-1995) then displayed the truck in the William L. Holmes House, constructed in 1847 as the first American-built house in Oregon.
Rose Farm Management Committee members determined that while the trunk is historic in its own right, it does not connect to the history of the Holmes House, recommending to the MMA board that a better home be found for this historic artifact. MMA 1st Vice President Richard Matthews contacted the Columbia River Maritime Museum, and with help from Oregon City's Denyse McGriff, who also serves as an MMA historian, packed the trunk for transport to Astoria.
Matthews and MMA President Tara Seaver delivered the trunk, along with a model of a ship, to the museum in Astoria on Jan. 16.