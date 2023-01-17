A seaman's trunk that likely saw action during the War of 1812 in the world’s oldest ship still afloat was donated this month by an Oregon City-based nonprofit organization to a maritime museum in Astoria.

With its construction estimated as 1800, the pine trunk from the USS Constitution was donated by the McLoughlin Memorial Association/Rose Farm Management Committee to the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria. The USS Constitution, built with oak-planked sides in 1797, was nicknamed “Old Ironsides” because cannon balls bounced off her 21-inch-thick hull made of hardened wood while she defeated five British warships.