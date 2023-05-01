Oregon City’s recent ceremony to honor its newly planted Hiroshima Peace Tree featured a reading from Oregon’s Poet Laureate and the mayor announcing her support for creating an official city forester position.

Kim Stafford, who served as laureate from 2018-20, said he wrote a poem called “Peace Tree” on the morning of the April 29 event, which was among five poems he read to the crowd. Speakers at the event discussed how the state’s program has fostered peace between Japan and the U.S. by nurturing seeds from trees that miraculously survived the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima.