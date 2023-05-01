Oregon City’s recent ceremony to honor its newly planted Hiroshima Peace Tree featured a reading from Oregon’s Poet Laureate and the mayor announcing her support for creating an official city forester position.
Kim Stafford, who served as laureate from 2018-20, said he wrote a poem called “Peace Tree” on the morning of the April 29 event, which was among five poems he read to the crowd. Speakers at the event discussed how the state’s program has fostered peace between Japan and the U.S. by nurturing seeds from trees that miraculously survived the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima.
Stafford said that “trees are clearly our teachers,” since they teach us both how to survive and how to thrive. Stafford’s statement echoed Brittany Oxford, a community forester for Oregon Department of Forestry, who said that “peace is like a seedling,” in that planting is just the first step, and then it needs regular care.
Oxford mentioned there will be a 5 p.m. screening on May 18 at Oregon State University of “Seeds of Peace,” a new documentary about the more than 50 Peace Trees planted across Oregon, the largest number of trees descended from Hiroshima survivor trees planted anywhere outside of Japan. Medford resident and Peace Tree program founder Hideko Tamura Snider, who survived the Hiroshima bombing at age 10, was not able to make it to the Oregon City event, but Natural Resources Committee member Samantha Wolf read a statement from Tamura Snider. When the Hiroshima bombing survivors saw life springing forth from trees, they believed that there was hope for their own survival.
“In my absence, I want you to know how much my heart is with you,” Tamura Snider wrote.
Calling the Peace Tree event a momentous occasion, Mayor Denyse McGriff noted Oregon City's status as a Tree City USA for over a decade. She said that having a tree professional on staff would increase participation.
McGriff wasn’t ready to declare the forester position as a top priority in the upcoming biennium, but it would be fair to say that she’s seen the need for such a position for many years. McGriff cited recently published studies showing how urban tree canopy has been linked to improvements overall public health.
But city officials have already received nearly $1 million in various budget requests like deferred parks maintenance, a new neighborhood association coordinator, boosting library staffing and diverting marijuana taxes from OCPD to a youth drug prevention program.
“So far we’ve just gotten the high-level overview of the budget, so we haven’t gotten the specifics of each department,” McGriff said. “There have been a number of positions in the budget that have been proposed to provide a higher level of service to the community.”
Oregon City is required to approve its next fiscal year’s budget by June 30.