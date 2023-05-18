Hang tight to your rocking chair and get comfortable, ‘cause Kenny Crowell’s got a story to tell about a long-lost brother and bringing a groundbreaking Cajun food-cart concept to Clackamas County.

Crowell, 61, owner of the Bayou Bros Cajun Boils food cart, was born and raised in Chalmette, a suburb of New Orleans, Louisiana. He moved to Texas in 1992, where he met his wife, Heather, an Oregon native.

Tags

Recommended for you