Hang tight to your rocking chair and get comfortable, ‘cause Kenny Crowell’s got a story to tell about a long-lost brother and bringing a groundbreaking Cajun food-cart concept to Clackamas County.
Crowell, 61, owner of the Bayou Bros Cajun Boils food cart, was born and raised in Chalmette, a suburb of New Orleans, Louisiana. He moved to Texas in 1992, where he met his wife, Heather, an Oregon native.
The Crowells visited Portland in 2005 and decided to live in Oregon City ever since. They both have full-time jobs and tend their food cart and catering business part time, hoping to make it a full-time gig.
“We don’t eat to live; we live to eat,” Kenny Crowell said.
In 2017, Crowell decided to do a DNA test, since he was adopted when he was only a few days old. His half-brother then found Crowell through the DNA test.
Crowell heard that his half-brother’s adoptive family would search for him in the phonebook to try and connect the boys as they grew up. Ecstatic to learn more about his half-brother, he visited Mississippi in 2018, and they discovered that they grew up practically across the Mississippi River from each other.
Crowell’s half-brother later came to visit Portland, where they started discussing the food they ate growing up. They cooked together frequently during his visit, sparking a food cart as more feasible alternative to Crowell’s dream of opening a Cajun restaurant. Connecting with his brother is what inspired Crowell to name his business Bayou Bros Cajun Boils.
Crowell used his 401k to open his “bayou food buggy,” with the mission to cook Cajun food as authentically as possible. He said that the September 2020 opening of Bayou Bros Cajun Boils was rocky, to say the least.
“The food cart was ordered from San Antonio, Texas, and was ready to be picked up in February of 2020 during a massive ice storm,” he said.
Crowell flew to Texas and planned to drive the food cart north to Portland, however, the storm struck a tree down, blocking the street. The trip was delayed, but a few days later he was able to drive the trailer back.
Things were looking up — until Crowell drove 2,000 of the necessary 2,100 miles and reached Bend, Oregon.
“The rear end of the truck went out, breaking down in the middle of a snowstorm,” he said.
From Bend, Crowell managed to have both his truck and the trailer towed to Oregon City; the food cart had finally made it home.
But that wasn’t the end of the story for opening Bayou Bros Cajun Boils, which still needed a permit from Clackamas County. Crowell said an official county inspector told him that he was planning to open the first and only mobile restaurant in the state of Oregon that is licensed to process and cook live seafood on a food cart.
“Most ingredients are shipped fresh from Louisiana, making the experience that much more authentic,” he said. “Typically, seafood tends to be shipped and cooked frozen — but not at Bayou Bros.”
While there are other carts in Oregon that do “Cajun boils,” the seafood they use is generally cooked and/or previously frozen. Several restaurants in the Portland area buy and process crawfish and other live seafood, but Bayou Bros seems to be only food cart doing it mobile.
“So the (licensing) process was lengthened, as the health inspector had to research a lot of things to be sure she was doing everything necessary. She had to research the cooker and equipment that we would be using, the processes used to obtain and transport the seafood and our cleaning regime for the specialized equipment,” Crowell said.
Pamplin Media Group recently contacted county officials to determine if Bayou Bros is still unique statewide in cooking raw seafood on a food cart. County officials were able to confirm the food cart’s Class 4 permit but said that the county doesn’t keep track of the specific menu items each cart is licensed to cook.
Crowell said Bayou Bros’ boiled seafood remains its most popular item throughout the seasons — including boiled crawfish, shrimp, and Dungeness crab — served Cajun style with boiled potatoes and corn all dumped on a table. Bayou Bros’ fried shrimp is marinated in spices for several hours prior to being breaded and fried for extra flavor. Other menu items include muffulettas, fried frog legs and boudin balls that can be served with sides like sausage links, voodoo rolls or French bread.
Bayou Bros Cajun Boils doesn’t currently have a regular schedule but can often be found at Trail Distilling or the Coin Toss Brewery in Oregon City. The food cart also makes appearances at various festivals across the Portland area. The Crowells often cater birthday parties and rehearsal dinners.
Bayou Bros Cajun Boils
Call: 503-705-7168
Follow: Search “Bayou Bros Cajun Boils” on Facebook; Instagram @bayoubrospdx
Thursday, May 18: 2-6 p.m. at Trail Distilling
Friday, May 19: 2-6 p.m. at Trail Distilling
Saturday, May 20: 5-9 p.m. at Madison Taproom
Sunday, May 21: Coin Toss Brewing