What does the Easter Bunny do with 5,000 eggs left over from Easter? He gives those eggs — plus candy, money and prizes — to the Lemen and Hall families for their traditional after-Easter egg hunt.
This year’s April 15 egg hunt is for youth ages 1-12 and includes face painting for all ages. Also on tap will be hot dogs, chips, hot cider and coffee.
This is the seventh year that Connie Lemen, her husband and the Hall family have sponsored the after-Easter egg hunt.
“We do it after Easter, because my husband and I believe that families need to keep their own family traditions before and during Easter,” she said.
She noted that her family and the Hall family pick up the tab for the entire event, although she noted that this year two women from her church donated toys.
“I love people, and this is my way of blessing others because God has blessed me and my family,” Lemen said.
5,000 eggs
Lemen and her family live on 1.5 acres, which is the site of the egg hunt, and said that friends help hide all the eggs.
“We have a little section that has the eggs. In all of the eggs there is a total of $600 out there, several bags of candy, and more than 1,700 eggs with tickets in them that match with a toy, game, nerf gun, dolls and more,” Lemen said.
“We also have tickets for the adults, and they can win candles, kitchen gadgets, air fryers; the grand prize is a $100 bill,” she added.
The first year the event was held there were 30 children who participated, but last year’s after-Easter egg hunt drew 100-150 people.
It’s quite a job to put this event on, Lemen said, but added that it’s worth it, because “it’s all about the family.”