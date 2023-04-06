Courtesy photo: Connie Lemen

Oregon City neighborhood children take stock of their treasures during a previous after-Easter egg hunt. 

 Courtesy photo: Connie Lemen

What does the Easter Bunny do with 5,000 eggs left over from Easter? He gives those eggs — plus candy, money and prizes — to the Lemen and Hall families for their traditional after-Easter egg hunt.

This year’s April 15 egg hunt is for youth ages 1-12 and includes face painting for all ages. Also on tap will be hot dogs, chips, hot cider and coffee.

