John Williams

 pmg file photo: Raymond Rendleman

Oregon City resident and former Mayor John Williams was once again successful in petitioning a judge to force the city to change its wording on a ballot measure.

Oregon City’s measure in May is asking voters to approve a plan to borrow up to $44 million in urban renewal projects. Loans would repaid through tax increment revenues collected across all of Oregon City, not just in the downtown area as city officials stated in their draft ballot measure submitted to the court.