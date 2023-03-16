Oregon City resident and former Mayor John Williams was once again successful in petitioning a judge to force the city to change its wording on a ballot measure.
Oregon City’s measure in May is asking voters to approve a plan to borrow up to $44 million in urban renewal projects. Loans would repaid through tax increment revenues collected across all of Oregon City, not just in the downtown area as city officials stated in their draft ballot measure submitted to the court.
Clackamas County Circuit Judge Ann M. Lininger wrote in a March 14 decision that Oregon City’s “ballot title summary requires adjustment in order to satisfy the requirements” of a state law calling for an “impartial statement.”
Williams said that the city wrote the ballot language more as a promotional advertisement for urban renewal than an accurate and unbiased reflection of the program. He said that he was glad that the judge corrected the “most egregious example” of the city’s electioneering.
“They’re trying to sweeten the pot so they get more votes,” Williams said.
Oregon City officials have been emphasizing in their explanations of the measure that urban renewal doesn’t increase taxes. But Williams wanted the ballot summary to explain that urban renewal diverts revenue citywide from tax bills to pay for the commission’s pet projects.
Lininger declined to change most of the city’s ballot explanations as requested, but the judge allowed witness testimony in court to discuss the “highly complex” programs and how they affect tax bills citywide. Oregon City’s attorney objected to the testimony, but Lininger overruled the objection and allowed both Williams and Clackamas County Assessment & Taxation specialist Deena Mehdikhan to testify at the March 10 hearing.
Mehdikhan affirmed that taxpayers citywide currently pay about 86 cents per $1,000 of assessed value towards Oregon City's urban renewal program, which is diverted from other programs to pay for special projects. During the current tax year, as an example, the owner of an Oregon City home assessed at $300,000 will pay about $258 towards the urban renewal program, instead of those tax revenues going to the various programs funded by various other agencies.
This isn’t the first time lately that the former mayor has successfully asked a judge to change the city’s ballot wording. In 2021, Williams challenged the "insufficient," "misleading" and "unfair" ballot title and explanatory statement included in the city's proposed method of funding improvements to the city's water system.