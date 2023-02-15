She was one of their toughest cases, but Oregon City Officer Dan Hanes and OCPD’s Licensed Clinical Social Worker Valentina Muggia were up for the challenge, and their persistent efforts showed the type of professional teamwork necessary to get someone off the streets.
OCPD’s first mental health specialist starting in 2020, Muggia declined to name the formerly homeless woman in question and said, “You don’t want to hear all of the names she called me.”
Hanes, OCPD’s liaison to the homeless community, only arrests people as a last resort, but this woman was well known at the Clackamas County Jail. She would insist on sleeping in her car in front of the post office and then have violent outbursts when told that she couldn’t trespass after hours on federal property.
Hanes said the case was typical of the dozens of chronically homeless people in Oregon City, in that their mental illnesses have caused them to burn their bridges with family support networks. Hanes said it’s not as simple as placing these people in housing, if enough housing were even available statewide, since issues like paranoia and manic depression need regular medication and counseling.
“They don’t even know what day it is, so you can’t just get them a prescription and expect them to remember to take their medication and remain in a home,” Hanes said.
As OCPD’s in-house licensed clinical social worker, Muggia is uniquely qualified to order that a patient be transported involuntary to a hospital for mental health treatment. When arriving on the scene, Muggia says she first tries to deescalate situations with police by trying to determine what the patient might need, even if it’s bite to eat, since oftentimes homeless patients are extra agitated from missing meals.
“I always try to give them a choice, even if it’s a choice between going to the hospital in an ambulance or a patrol car,” Muggia said.
Muggia has gotten someone to move after refusing to budge from a private fountain by mentioning the potential of hypothermia. One time, a woman experiencing hallucinations didn’t want to leave a store’s private parking lot, because she believed that OCPD officers were standing on her grandmother's grave, so Muggia deescalated the situation by asking the officers to move to a different part of the parking lot. In other cases, Muggia has helped patients call their internet providers to verify that no one was spying on people through a computer.
Muggia says she tries to avoid playing along with a patient’s mental illness, but she also believes that the patients do better when someone is listening to their concerns, no matter how outlandish those concerns may seem. With a motto of “compassionate but firm,” Hanes and Muggia share a goal of with several other Oregon City-based partner agencies of keeping the city’s homeless population to a minimum.
As for their toughest recent successful case, working together Hanes and Muggia were able to eventually get the woman into a group home largely paid by her newly acquired Social Security disability benefits. Rather than curse Hanes and Muggia’s names, she’ll now give them hugs when she sees them while she takes walks, just to get her exercise around town.
“As many times as you’ve arrested me, you’ve always treated me with respect,” she told Hanes.
Many other cities statewide are now following Oregon City's lead in hiring a homeless officer in 2017 and an in-house social worker in 2020.
Homeless survey data for 2023 will soon be available. Oregon City accounted for about 30% of Clackamas County's 1,166 people experiencing homelessness officially counted in 2019, a 9% increase from the 1,068 countywide in 2017.
As the county seat, Oregon City is always going to have more than its fair share of homelessness, since Hanes hears about newly homeless people who were released each week from the county jail. Hanes and other OCPD officers subscribe to the “broken window theory” when it comes to homeless camps as well, since existing broken windows or homeless camps will just encourage them to proliferate, as people might think that it’s OK to break windows or set up camp in town.
Oregon City has some areas, like abandoned fields behind Beavercreek Road commercial property, where even Hanes hesitates to go alone.
“I’ll take another officer with me if I’m going to go into a big field like that, because I might find several people with warrants out for their arrest due to missed court dates,” he said.
To prevent camps from proliferating, Hanes posts 72-hour trespassing notices as soon as he sees campsites. After the 72-hour period passes, OCPD contracts with a company to clear away garbage.
If the camp's personal property like a tent, backpack or bike is not moved in time, it is kept at the police station for 30 days prior to being disposed of or auctioned off. OCPD also works with private property owners to sign trespass agreements so laws can be enforced without having to contact the property owner about each violator.