She was one of their toughest cases, but Oregon City Officer Dan Hanes and OCPD’s Licensed Clinical Social Worker Valentina Muggia were up for the challenge, and their persistent efforts showed the type of professional teamwork necessary to get someone off the streets.

OCPD’s first mental health specialist starting in 2020, Muggia declined to name the formerly homeless woman in question and said, “You don’t want to hear all of the names she called me.”