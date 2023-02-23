Oregon City Det. Sgt. Cynthia Gates said that the case became an immediate public-safety priority for the police department: A man wearing a distinctive motorcycle helmet and wielding what he said was a gun had just robbed two drive-thru coffeehouses in one night and was likely to find other victims.
Black Rock Coffee Company employees described the purported weapon to responding officers as resembling a “hot glue gun” with black tape covering the outside of it, and one of the employees later told a Clackamas County jury that she believed it was her last 60 seconds to live.
Within minutes of police responding to Black Rock Coffee, employees of nearby Dutch Brothers Coffee reported a similar robbery, providing a nearly identical description of a suspect, wielding a similarly distinct weapon. He again walked to a drive-thru window to demand all the money from the tills.
“In both cases, there was this similarly weird description of the suspect’s gun,” Gates said.
Employees at both coffeehouses complied with handing over their money, and surveillance video from each business established that the same suspect fled the scene wearing a black helmet with distinctive crisscrossing white stripes. The suspect with the strange-looking weapon and his eerie helmet completely obscuring his face had scared the Black Rock Coffee employees so badly that they locked themselves inside a bathroom to call police, not knowing whether he had left the scene.
Gates knew that she had to find the suspect who had stolen money and terrorized the young women who worked at the coffeehouses, but the case had several difficulties. The suspect’s gloves and helmet fully covering his features meant that his description was confined to him being a somewhat short man. While he demanded the employees’ cell phones at gunpoint, they claimed they didn’t have their cell phones at work, which left the police without a way to track the suspect’s movements.
“You know how it is with teenagers who can’t be parted with their cell phones,” Gates said.
Gates determined that the suspect had some type of vehicle, as he wouldn’t have been able to run across town quickly enough to rob the two coffeehouses in less than 30 minutes. But he had parked far enough away from each of the businesses that surveillance video didn’t reveal his mode of transport.
Gates continued to pursue nearby surveillance videos for the next two weeks, when suddenly OCPD Sgt. Gregory Johnston spotted the suspect on Molalla Avenue, wearing the same helmet and using an angle grinder to cut into the Oregonian’s Federal Credit Union night deposit box. Working the graveyard shift, Johnston thought he was responding to a routine alarm call, which are false alarms more often than not.
Johnston’s routine call quickly turned dangerous. Seeing someone obviously trying to burglarize the bank, he called a “Code 3” for immediate backup from all available officers and commanded that the suspect drop his electric grinder and lie on the ground, but the suspect refused to comply.
“The suspect’s initial statement, ‘I didn’t do anything wrong,’ was a strange thing to say when you’re standing there at a bank with a grinder with sparks flying everywhere,” Gates said.
Johnston eventually was successful in ordering the suspect to the ground, but the suspect then told Johnston that there was a third person who was going to sneak up behind Johnston and hurt the officer.
As police sirens approached and as Johnston came around to have a better look at the bushes where the suspect indicated there was a man with a gun, the suspect began getting up, which resulted in a struggle to keep him on the ground. The suspect reached for the grinder, turned it on and swung the operating tool at Johnston’s neck before being taken into custody by several officers. In the brief scuffle when the officer fought for his life, both Johnston and the suspect suffered various scrapes and bruises.
Gates now had a name for her suspect and had 39-year-old Michael Robert Frias in custody to boot. Frias admitted to officers that he had attacked Johnston, telling detectives, “I grabbed the grinder and was going to use it and put it on his throat.”
Frias, when arrested, was found in possession of a gun-shaped object consistent with that from the earlier robbery reports. After seeing Frias’ helmet completely painted black and bearing the outline of its previous distinctive white stripes, both Gates and Johnston were sure that they had captured the same suspect from the earlier coffeehouse robberies. But could they convince 12 skeptical jurors based on the suspect’s similar-looking helmet and gun-shaped object?
Frias agreed to talk with detectives but asked for his attorney before the detectives could interview him about the coffeehouse robberies. He first told OCPD officers a far-fetched story about how he walked all the way from Molalla to Oregon City with the angle grinder. According to his yarn, at the BottleDrop the day prior, he met a guy named “John” who gave him the helmet and electric grinder.
“John,” according to his alibi, asked Frias to use the grinder to recover a lost wallet in the night deposit box and pay him $100 for the job. Detectives were able to soon debunk Frias’ alibi by reviewing BottleDrop surveillance from the day in question to determine that Frias had never met up with a man matching the description of “John.”
Code Enforcement officers during the following hours found a vehicle with its engine still running, parked near the bank with mail on its floorboard bearing the last name of Frias. Gates now had plenty of evidence to write up a warrant affidavit and have a Clackamas County judge grant officers the ability to search Frias’ home in Molalla.
Gates was hoping to find additional evidence of Frias’ crimes in cell phone records and potentially tape matching the type that he used on his gun. Gates thought there was also a small chance that she would find a piece of cardboard or wood that Frias used to protect flooring from the overspray of repainting his incriminating helmet.
In a stroke of luck on her part and stupidity on the suspect’s part, Gates indeed found the overspray during the warrant search of Frias’ residence. After less of an hour of deliberation, a Clackamas County jury found Frais guilty of committing the two robberies on Oregon City coffeehouses earlier in 2022.
On Dec. 13, 2022, Clackamas County Circuit Judge Ulanda Watkins sentenced Frias to 140 months in prison without early release or reduction in sentence for the two Oregon City robberies, the maximum sentence allowed under Oregon law for these crimes.
At the hearing, Watkins sentenced Frias further consecutive prison time for additional crimes unrelated to the robberies. After the jury returned its verdict, Frias pleaded guilty to additional charges of unlawful use of a weapon and attempted assault on a public safety officer arising from his Feb. 1 altercation with Johnston.
During that hearing, Frias additionally pleaded guilty of committing a separate harassment against his son in April 2021 and was further revoked from probation on two separate felony cases, one for assaulting an intimate partner in the presence of a child in July 2019, and another in which Frias assaulted one of his other minor children in February 2018.
As a mother herself, Gates told the citizens academy this February that the case became personal for her after hearing the tearful pleas of the young women who worked at the coffeehouses and would now forever have to live with having been scared of being shot to death. Gates said that the case was also a good example of how OCPD’s four-person detective team continues to make advances in its policework.