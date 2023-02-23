Oregon City Det. Sgt. Cynthia Gates said that the case became an immediate public-safety priority for the police department: A man wearing a distinctive motorcycle helmet and wielding what he said was a gun had just robbed two drive-thru coffeehouses in one night and was likely to find other victims.

Black Rock Coffee Company employees described the purported weapon to responding officers as resembling a “hot glue gun” with black tape covering the outside of it, and one of the employees later told a Clackamas County jury that she believed it was her last 60 seconds to live.