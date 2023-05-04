Father’s Heart Street Ministry President Marty Gant and LoveOne Executive Director Brandi Johnson look at pictures of some of the people who have died on the streets and who have used the homeless resource center.
Speakers at presentations last month on the Navigation Center included Father's Heart Street Ministry President Marty Gant, LoveOne Executive Director Brandi Johnson, Clackamas County's Vahid Brown, Deputy District Attorney Bill Stewart and Homeless Solutions Coalition of Clackamas County Board President Dan Fowler.
After renovations of Miles Fiberglass’ vacant building at 15th Street, various services such as health care, legal support, job training and links to permanent housing will be designed to work together under one roof, rather than asking homeless people to walk to various parts of town to find help.
For many years, Father’s Heart and its neighbors have wanted the homeless services facility to move from its current residential location to a building in a commercial or industrial area. Father’s Heart has needed more office and storage space, and HSCCC leaders have said that a proposed Navigation Center at the former Miles Fiberglass facility would offer space to serve Oregon City’s homeless population more effectively.
HSCCC Board President Dan Fowler said that the Navigation Center would provide homeless people with “one-stop shopping like a hospital” that provides a range of health and social services. Like a hospital, Fowler said, the Navigation Center might have to refer people with unique issues to an outside specialist, but most services could be contained within one building.
Initial architectural renderings of the proposed Navigation Center showed how the building’s lobby and courtyard would be set back from Main Street. Rounded edges to key architectural features seek to be “trauma informed.”
Participants in the recent presentations addressed concerns that the Navigation Center might become an “attractive nuisance” by bringing more homelessness to Oregon City. Clackamas County Human Services Deputy Director Adam Brown said Oregon City is already home to Father’s Heart and many other service providers sought by homeless people.
Brown said that homelessness issues in Clackamas County would be much worse currently without the help of dedicated professionals over the past several years. Having the professionals working together under one roof, Brown said, would provide more coordination on services toward the county’s goal to make instances of homelessness “rare, brief and non-recurring.”
In 2022, Providence Health donated funding that allowed the coalition to hire its first executive manager. The coalition plans to continue to fundraise to purchase and maintain the Navigation Center.
The former manufacturing facility, valued at around $2.9 million, would be purchased by HSCCC next summer, if its fundraising schedule goes according to plan. The group then hopes to renovate the building so that Father’s Heart, LoveOne and other potential service providers can move in by summer 2025.
In the meantime, the street ministry will operate as usual as a homeless day center and as an emergency overnight warming shelter when forecast temperatures drop below 32 degrees with wind chill.