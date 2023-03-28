Miles Fiberglass’ vacant building at 15th and Main streets is envisioned to be the new home of the Father’s Heart Street Ministry and LoveOne, according to plans that the Homeless Solutions Coalition of Clackamas County announced recently at a public meeting of Oregon City commissioners.

In 2020, Miles Fiberglass consolidated its facilities in Clackamas, so its Oregon City location has sat vacant for a couple of years as the Miles family sought a potential buyer. HSCCC Board President Dan Fowler said he drove by the “for sale” sign several times and thought it would be a good idea for the homeless coalition to get a contract to eventually purchase the property while simultaneously gathering input from partners and potential stakeholders.