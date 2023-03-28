Father’s Heart Street Ministry President Marty Gant and LoveOne Executive Director Brandi Johnson look at pictures of some of the people who have died on the streets and who have used the homeless resource center.
Father’s Heart Street Ministry President Marty Gant and LoveOne Executive Director Brandi Johnson look at pictures of some of the people who have died on the streets and who have used the homeless resource center.
Miles Fiberglass’ vacant building at 15th and Main streets is envisioned to be the new home of the Father’s Heart Street Ministry and LoveOne, according to plans that the Homeless Solutions Coalition of Clackamas County announced recently at a public meeting of Oregon City commissioners.
In 2020, Miles Fiberglass consolidated its facilities in Clackamas, so its Oregon City location has sat vacant for a couple of years as the Miles family sought a potential buyer. HSCCC Board President Dan Fowler said he drove by the “for sale” sign several times and thought it would be a good idea for the homeless coalition to get a contract to eventually purchase the property while simultaneously gathering input from partners and potential stakeholders.
“We’re trying to do a good thing and do something that’s right for the homeless, our neighbors and the local business community,” he said.
Fowler noticed that the former manufacturing facility was right on the way to the hospital and next to the freeway, “but not too obtrusive” for most Main Street businesses that are located south of 14th Street. In an interview with the Oregon City News, he said he spoke with the general manager of the neighboring Subaru dealership, who has been so supportive of the proposal that they hope to do fundraiser together.
Fundraising will be important, Fowler said, because the HSCCC doesn’t currently have the money to purchase the former manufacturing facility, which is valued at around $2.9 million according to the Clackamas County assessor’s office. He said that HSCCC hopes to purchase the 1.25-acre property next summer, then renovate the building for another year so that Father’s Heart and LoveOne can move in by summer 2025.
In the meantime, the street ministry will operate as usual as a homeless day center and as an emergency overnight warming shelter when forecast temperatures drop below 32 degrees with wind chill. When it moves to the Miles Fiberglass building, Father’s Heart plans to continue operating during the same hours that it has been open while in the McLoughlin residential neighborhood for over a decade.
“Homelessness is a public health, economic and community crisis. It is claiming the lives and livelihoods of too many people we know. It is impacting our health care resources, business, safety, workforce and the use of public dollars. The time to act is now,” Fowler wrote to community members.
For many years, Father’s Heart and its neighbors have wanted the homeless services facility to find a building in a commercial or industrial area rather than its current residential location. Father’s Heart has needed more office and storage space, and a proposed Navigation Center at the former Miles Fiberglass facility would offer space to serve Oregon City’s homeless population more effectively, HSCCC leaders said.
“I don’t think there will be any new services, but it’ll make us more fundamentally sound and more efficient,” Father’s Heart President Marty Gant said of potentially expanded space in December. “If you have the space to sort in a warehouse, it’s more efficient to serve the clients, and it’s better for them.”
HSCCC would like to own the building starting next year. The nonprofit organization envisions leasing out spaces to other governmental agencies and social service providers besides LoveOne and Father’s Heart. Fowler said that one such lease could involve a public coffee shop offering work-study opportunities for those transitioning out of homeless.
Serving coffee to the public would provide an opportunity to build relationships with the community. HSCCC wants the community to feel welcome at the Navigation Center.
“It’s going to take us all working together, to solve this humanitarian crisis,” Fowler said. “We have a good vision for the Navigation Center, but we are still seeking input.”
Formed in 2016, HSCCC’s mission is to inspire the community to develop and implement solutions to homelessness in Clackamas County by connecting service providers with additional resources. Services to support people to get re-housed in Clackamas County are currently too scattered geographically, Fowler said, while funding and staffing challenges have also contributed to logistical challenges for tackling homelessness.
Fowler has been engaging community leaders for months around ideas for the Navigation Center, but he expects there will be a lot of other questions. So he, the HSCCC and its partners are inviting neighbors, business owners and other members of the public to join a series of conversations about ending homelessness in Oregon City through future partnerships.
“We’ve been on listening sessions for quite a while, and you’ll see that in the trauma-informed design of the building and rules like no gathering on the sidewalk,” Fowler said.
In April, HSCCC will host a series of town halls to discuss its shared vision for solving homelessness. Expected participants will include Father's Heart, LoveOne, Clackamas County officials, the Oregon City Police Department, and other homeless service agency partners.