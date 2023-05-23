Oregon City is giving kids a chance to name the city's newest piece of heavy equipment: a new streetsweeper on order, with delivery expected early this fall.
Oregon City Public Works crews thought the naming contest would be a fun way for the community to get involved with the new machinery that they will soon see cleaning streets citywide.
Oregon City's contest took inspiration from the UK’s Natural Environment Research Council, which held a contest in March of 2016 that gave birth to the famed polar research ship "Boaty McBoatface." Sweepy McSweepface, Obi-Wan Cleanobi and Bruce Sweepclean have been some initial suggestions for Oregon City's new streetsweeping equipment.
National Public Works week seemed like the ideal time to kick off the contest, according to city officials.
"Public works is behind the infrastructure that each of us use every day. We often don't think about these things, but they're essential to how we live. National Public Works Day is a chance to remind the public about just how much this team touches their lives," Assistant Public Works Director Vance Walker said.
Oregon City Public Works employees have their hands full with 144 miles of roads, 175 miles of waterlines, 138 miles of sewer lines, 19 pump stations and 4,535 drainage catch stations that they must maintain. May 22-27 was declared National Public Works Week this year.
The "Name The New Street Sweeper" contest is open to anyone under the age of 17. To enter, kids must fill out a form located in the Oregon City Public Library by 5 p.m. on June 16. A committee will choose the top five answers and then share them on Oregon City's Facebook page on June 19, where people will have until June 30 to vote for their favorite. The winner will be unveiled at the library's Touch A Truck event July 11.
Oregon City Public Works said the new streetsweeper is replacing a much older vehicle that has been in the city's fleet far beyond its expected lifespan.