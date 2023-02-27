Cyber attack

Oregon City posted an announcement this week on its website after officials discovered their network was preventing access to public data.

 pmg screenshot: Raymond Rendleman

Oregon City officials are beefing up protections against network attacks and still determining how much forensic and legal fees are being spent after a hacker recently disrupted city services.

First the good news: Oregon City carries insurance to pay for these types of “sophisticated ransomware attacks,” and it appears that no one’s personal data was hacked, said Oregon City spokesperson Jarrod Lyman.