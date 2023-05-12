Oregon City’s Gaffney Lane Elementary School won a $5,000 grant from OnPoint Community Credit Union to purchase furniture.

Four other schools will each receive $2,000 from OnPoint for special projects, after Gaffney Lane received the most online community votes to receive $5,000. Marylhurst School, a private K-8 located just east of Oregon City, was among those to receive $2,000 and will create a Relaxation Room & Calming Center to support its students’ mental health and well-being.