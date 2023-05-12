Oregon City's Gaffney Lane is a Title 1 elementary school, which is federal program that provides supplementary academic services to students who have the greatest need, based on the number who qualify for free/reduced lunch.
Oregon City’s Gaffney Lane Elementary School won a $5,000 grant from OnPoint Community Credit Union to purchase furniture.
Four other schools will each receive $2,000 from OnPoint for special projects, after Gaffney Lane received the most online community votes to receive $5,000. Marylhurst School, a private K-8 located just east of Oregon City, was among those to receive $2,000 and will create a Relaxation Room & Calming Center to support its students’ mental health and well-being.
Gaffney Lane is a Title 1 school that is still working to transition back from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Principal Ryann Furrer.
“The school’s current furniture does not support collaborative learning, which is a priority for the school,” Furrer said. “The school aims to provide students with the flexibility to stand and work, move their desks into groups, sit with a partner or sit alone on more updated furniture.”
Furrer noted that the population of students at Gaffney Lane who require additional or alternative supplies to be successful is growing, and the funding from the OnPoint Community Builder grant will help offer these students options so they don’t feel so different from their classmates.
“The school plans on purchasing as much furniture as it can to meet the needs of its various learners,” she said.
Meanwhile, Marylhurst School’s Relaxation Room & Calming Center aims to create a safe space for students to take time to calm down, refocus and let go of frustration. It will be equipped with various sensory materials to help students restore calm, including weighted blankets, plush bean bags, watercolor materials, plants, resistance bands, noise-canceling headphones, books and puzzles.
“Every year, as we review nominations, we are humbled by the incredible teachers and schools who are making tangible and lasting impacts on their students and communities,” said OnPoint CEO Rob Stuart. “An educator’s influence goes beyond the classroom; they truly have the power to change the trajectory of a young person’s life. We are proud to lift up some of the schools and educators making real progress on creating inclusive learning environments, supporting student mental health and inspiring curiosity.”
OnPoint has awarded more than $650,000 in prizes to 313 local educators and schools over the past 14 years.