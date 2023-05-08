What had been a food cart recently became a brick-and-mortar restaurant by moving into an Oregon City taproom.
Joseph “Joey” Jarrett moved to Oregon City in 2019 from Kansas City, Missouri. Last September, Joey’s KC Style BBQ opened as a food cart at Trails Distillery on Highway 213, just south of city limits.
On April 19, Joey’s BBQ opened at the Madison Taproom in the McLoughlin Neighborhood near Seventh and Madison streets. Jarrett had served as a guest chef at the taproom’s fourth anniversary celebration in March and was offered a more permanent location.
Joey’s BBQ is Jarrett’s first venture as a restaurateur. He said he’s been cooking his whole life but he learned the “tricks of the trade” from BBQ pitmasters in Kansas City.
“Everything prior has been home cooking, but I had a lot of friends in Kansas City,” he said. “Everyone told me that they like my BBQ, so I thought I'd give it a shot.”
Jarrett is proud that he has been sober since Sept. 15, 2015. He said that his new business is another milestone in recovery and turning his life around after a 23-year battle with alcoholism.
Menu items featured at Joey’s BBQ include loaded nachos ($15), sliders with onions (brisket $12, pulled pork $10), 1/3-pound burger served with two side dishes ($14) or German smoked sausage with two sides ($12). Sides are available individually for $3 and include baked beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw and potato salad.