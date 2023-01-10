Oregon City transit center

TriMet is receiving $5 million from the federal government for construction at the Oregon City Transit Center.

 pmg file photo: Raymond Rendleman

A $5 million allocation to TriMet to expand capacity at the Oregon City Transit Center was among the projects named to receive funds as part of the 2023 federal budget passed by Congress and signed by the president last month.

“The redesign will double the bus capacity, provide reliable transit schedule information, and add additional bus shelters, lighting and security cameras,” said outgoing Congressman Kurt Schrader, who represented Clackamas County from 2009-22.