A $5 million allocation to TriMet to expand capacity at the Oregon City Transit Center was among the projects named to receive funds as part of the 2023 federal budget passed by Congress and signed by the president last month.
“The redesign will double the bus capacity, provide reliable transit schedule information, and add additional bus shelters, lighting and security cameras,” said outgoing Congressman Kurt Schrader, who represented Clackamas County from 2009-22.
TriMet spokesperson Tia York said that the Oregon City Transit Center redesign project still needs an architect to create renderings, so it’s unknown when construction would take place at the corner of 11th and Main streets. York said that the project will support TriMet and partner transit agencies’ long-term goals to increase ridership through new and improved bus service in Clackamas County.
“The project will expand and retrofit the existing transit center to add bus layover facilities, including space for non-TriMet bus service partners,” York said. “Riders can expect new lighting, bus stop shelters and other improvements that will make the transit center safer and easier to use, including sidewalk improvements along McLoughlin Boulevard.”
Some of the modifications will be specific to bus operators, who take regular breaks at the transit center, and York said that these additions will help TriMet continue to address the transit agency’s bus operator shortage.
While it will probably take several months for the funding to go from Congress, to the Federal Transit Authority, then to TriMet, York said that TriMet plans to move quickly to get the project implemented.
"Sen. Jeff Merkley serves on the Appropriations Committee, and we are grateful for his leadership on this initiative, as well as support for TriMet from Oregon’s Congressional Delegation at the federal level," York said.
Other notable projects being federally funded this year include $4 million for Clackamas County’s public housing units in Milwaukie, a $2 million investment to Metro/Oregon Zoo for the Condor Breeding Center located in rural Clackamas County and $2 million to help decommission, restore and modernize the Boring Wastewater Treatment Facility.