Oregon City crews this month replaced a dozen downtown parking kiosks, with more new machines to be installed in the coming months using federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The old machines used cellular signals that the major carriers no longer support,” said Oregon City Code Enforcement Manager Ryan Kersey. “We are upgrading to new kiosks that support the faster cellular technology available to us now.”
Oregon City’s old kiosks were all at least 12 years old and used 2G wireless technology, plus they couldn’t read modern, thinner credit cards. The new 4G solar-powered machines take bills, coins and credit cards, and they offer keypads for entering in license plate numbers as proof of payment.
Oregon City’s $225,000 contract to buy 16 kiosks was with the Northwest Parking Equipment Company, which includes software as part of the service. From August 2021 to August 2022, Oregon City’s total parking revenue (including meters, kiosks, permits and paid fines) was $299,281.76.
City officials say the plan to replace the kiosks had been delayed due to both weather and supply chain issues.
“The same weather issues and supply chain problems that our residents face when they go shopping and look for services affect the city work as well,” said OC Communications Manager Jarrod Lyman. “As a result, we have to be flexible to adjust to the changes and challenges that are presented to us.”
Currently, there are a few parking meters that charge 50 cents an hour, but most downtown parking is $1 an hour. City commissioners in January recommended moving forward with standardizing the parking fee downtown, which will be updated once a resolution by the commission is approved.
Metered parking spaces are active from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but commissioners will be considering charging for parking during busy weekend times as well, after hearing from a consultant who said that people looking to park at dinnertime on Saturdays are now in danger of leaving town in frustration due to the lack of available spots.
“Recommendations will be brought back at to the commission after more information is gathered and work done with the downtown businesses for having employee parking moved to off-street locations,” Lyman said.
Oregon City officials initially replaced 12 kiosks on Main Street between Sixth and 10th streets this month. In the future, the new kiosks will also replace the older coin-operated meters in other parts of the downtown area.