Father’s Heart Street Ministry opened for 15 nights last month, an all-time record for any November, sheltering up to 49 people overnight in Oregon City on an emergency basis when the temperatures dropped below freezing.
Record cold temperatures last month were not the only challenge lately for homeless service providers who are working overtime to serve a record number of people living on the streets across Oregon.
To meet the need, with voters in the Metro area approving new supportive housing services in 2020, Clackamas County homeless service providers are receiving expanding funding sources.
Father’s Heart President Marty Gant said his providers have distributed 300-350 housing vouchers through Clackamas County starting July 1, with another 300 vouchers expected in the coming fiscal year. In previous years, Clackamas County had previously only made available a few vouchers each year for chronically homeless people, but now there are 51 rooms through the transitional hotel program as well.
Gant said that county officials have been continuing to increase contract amounts for providing services because of Father’s Heart’s track record of working with the county’s homeless population and its willingness to work with other well-established organizations.
Jennifer Morris, the new executive director of Father’s Heart as of Jan. 1, recently completed a formal partnership with LoveOne, a community-based organization helping neighbors in need by providing clean laundry services, showers, meals, personal care resources and community connections.
Father’s Heart sees a need for a new location, and LoveOne was financially struggling, but together they’ve been able to forge new partnerships and new revenue streams that they think will ensure their success for years to come.
With the two nonprofit organizations providing many of the same services and seeing many of the same clients, leaders from both groups said their partnership made a lot of sense. Father’s Heart provides clean clothes and other services from its brick-and-mortar location on Washington Street, but LoveOne provides a mobile shower cart and holds free laundry events at various locations throughout the county.
Morris said that the goal has been for the two groups to mimic each other so that a homeless person’s experience applying for employment or housing through LoveOne feels the same as with Father’s Heart. LoveOne employees Sara Swor and Aubrey Sorensen are now co-mingling outreach and engagement (case management) with longtime Father’s Heart office administrator Denise Waymire, who recently moved into outreach and engagement.
LoveOne clients will benefit from the partnership, Morris said, if they’re currently living on the streets and don’t believe that they will find a quiet and safe environment overnight staying in the emergency shelter.
“Father’s Heart is a very quiet and peaceful place to be overnight. Yes, there are people with mental health issues, but there are mental health staff here to help them deal with any crisis,” Morris said.
Morris said that homeless people trying to sleep outdoors will experience much more noise than inside Father’s Heart.
“If you see a couple out here having a domestic dispute, yes, that’s normal, we all have arguments sometimes, but when some of us have a house in which to talk about who’s going to take the dog for the day, there are others who are unfortunately on display on the street,” she said.
LoveOne’s new programs
LoveOne Executive Director Brandi Johnson said that her organization now benefits from a heated, indoor location at Father’s Heart to bring clients for signing papers.
“If it’s cold, dark and rainy, you’re not going to sit down and do your housing paperwork,” Johnson said.
A resident of Oregon City herself, Johnson said she could relate with residents who complain about the location of Father’s Heart in the neighborhood.
“Sometimes neighborhoods and communities feel like their safety is at risk due to people living on the streets,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s efforts to increase neighborhood safety were bolstered when Clackamas County recently awarded LoveOne a $5,000 contract through Metro to pay formerly homeless people to clean up trash in various locations throughout the county. Johnson says the contract shows how the county is recognizing how trash and possum-sized rats can impact neighborhoods and cause health concerns.
Johnson said that the first event of the new contract picked up 100 yards of trash on Oct. 28 at a site identified by the sheriff’s office of illegally parked RVs near KB Recycling on Southeast Clackamas Way.
“We can do the same outreach we do normally while cleaning up their trash,” Johnson said.
Subsequent clean-up events occurred on Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 in Milwaukie.
“It’s helping our law enforcement, since their time is better spent responding to emergency calls,” Johnson said.
Potential move
Gant is staying on with the group founded by his late wife, Teri, and he has taken on HR, accounting and janitorial duties, leaving the day-to-day management to staff of LoveOne and Father’s Heart.
Gant has been spending extra time lately trying to find a permanent location for Father’s Heart in Oregon City that would get the homeless service center away from a residential area and provide five times the amount of space (currently 4,637 square feet).
He says that Father’s Heart is currently “leaning toward” a specific location, but he can’t discuss the proposed location until he signs a purchase or lease agreement.
“There’s not a fixed deadline, but I have an out clause (here in the McLoughlin neighborhood) once I’ve identified a building and it’s ready,” Gant said.
Additional space for Father’s Heart would have several benefits, Gant said, including more office and storage space.
“I don’t think there will be any new services, but it’ll make us more fundamentally sound and more efficient,” he said. “If you have the space to sort in a warehouse, it’s more efficient to serve the clients, and it’s better for them.”
Oregon City has earmarked $400,000-$500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help move Father’s Heart out of the McLoughlin neighborhood, but Gant said that nothing has come to fruition at this time in terms of a city grant. During a work session in September, city officials said that they don’t need to contract for spending ARPA funds until the end of 2024, and these funds don’t need to be spent until 2026.
Father’s Heart evolution
In late 1999-early 2000, Teri Gant (1948-2017) founded the Father’s Heart Street Ministry after searching for her late brother, who at the time was suffering from an addiction and was homeless. The ministry was started out of her garage, and she would drive meals and supplies for surviving outdoors to the Blanchet House in downtown Portland.
Father’s Heart’s name comes from Gant’s biblical inspiration and one of her favorite passages from the Book of Matthew: “When I was hungry, you fed me. When I was thirsty, you gave me drink. When I was naked, you clothed me.”
From approximately 2006 and 2011, Father’s Heart Street Ministry relocated on Southeast 82nd Avenue near the Mattress Warehouse, where they started to facilitate meal service for the homeless.
When the ministry lost its lease on the 82nd Avenue property, it relocated to its current location in Oregon City along Washington Street at 603 12th St. It serves as a soup kitchen, clothing exchange, showering facility and public internet access point on most weekdays; medical staff offer health screenings and prescriptions weekly.
Since the time of Teri Gant’s death in 2017, Marty Gant said that Father’s Heart entered one of its most rapid periods of organizational evolution. Around the same time that Father’s Heart began partnering with LoveOne, the homeless resource center began offering condoms and a needle exchange through a partnership with Outside In, a Portland-based clinic specializing in the underage homeless population.
Marty Gant said that providing these harm-reduction services to people who were once hardened drug addicts has built a relationship of trust to cause these people to now want to find a solution to get out of cycles of addiction and prostitution.
“We wanted to serve with abstinence rather than with support, plus a great many of our volunteers were from churches, but the reality is, that maybe if there are things going on and that if we provide harm-reduction services maybe we can have an influence on their behavior,” Gant said.