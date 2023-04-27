Prepare to fall in love when the Oregon City High School Drama Department brings “Shakespeare in Love” to the Mainstage on May 11-14.
“This show truly has it all: dancing, fighting, romance, comedy, drama and heart,” said Jorie Jones, drama director.
The production is based on the movie “Shakespeare in Love,” and follows the story of a young Will Shakespeare who has writer’s block, as the deadline for his new play is approaching.
Then Viola, a beautiful and brilliant young woman, catches his eye and becomes his muse. At that time, women were not allowed to appear in plays, but Viola insists on breaking that law.
Against a background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, Shakespeare’s love for Viola quickly blossoms, inspiring him to write his greatest romantic masterpiece.
Jones said she saw a production of “Shakespeare in Love” a few years ago and decided it was time to introduce her drama students to the playwright.
“This show is such a perfect introduction to Shakespeare, thanks to its mix of contemporary style from the movie and the Shakespearean text woven into the play,” Jones said.
Also, she said she has been blessed this year with talented male students and she wanted to take advantage of that before they graduated.
Playing the leads
Jones said she has worked with Derek Baker and Angela Saltenberger, the two students playing Shakespeare and Viola, for the last couple of years, and has seen them grow as performers.
“We had a lot of talented actors and actresses bring it to our callbacks, but these two really shined when they read together,” she said, adding that everything just clicked into place when the two read together.
“They are friends outside of theatre, so this often helps with the chemistry between two characters,” Jones said.
“They really play well off of each other, and feel so comfortable around one another; those are the qualities needed for these two characters,” she added.
Becoming Shakespeare
“It’s a lot of pressure to have a name as well known as Shakespeare on your shoulders, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Baker said.
What he likes best about his character is his “crafty ingenuity,” he said, adding that the character has to “constantly make snap decisions to save his hide and cleverly outwit those who would oppose him.”
Of course, his favorites scenes are the duels, because “the organized chaos of the fight and the intensity of a true sword fight will never not be exciting for me.”
‘Passion for theater’
Inhabiting Viola’s character still feels a little unreal to Saltenberger, but as she reads and re-reads her lines, she feels herself becoming more like the character.
“It feels amazing and frightening all at once,” she added.
She said what she loves about Viola is that she knows that she should not be acting in a play, but “her passion for the theater is unmatched. She follows her passions and listens to her heart and for that I admire her so much.”
Her favorite moment in the show is the goodbye scene between her character and Shakespeare.
“Derek and I got to create this moment for ourselves and to me it feels very powerful, because we don’t speak at all during it,” Saltenberger said.
“But the emotions we display with our eyes and how close we are to one another, brings a whole other array of emotions that couldn’t be brought with words,” she added.
Sets, costumes
Anyone who has seen the movie version of “Shakespeare in Love” or any Shakespeare play, knows productions have elaborate costumes and sets, and this is no exception, Jones noted.
She added that she is lucky to be able to work with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and is renting some costumes from the company’s production of “Shakespeare in Love” in 2017.
Lisa Ramage, the OCHS cheer/dance coach, is costuming the show, with three student designers, Lilly Kastigar, Sierra Archer-Masters and Luke Vollintine.
“Our technical director, Colin Murray, is creating a beautiful static set that will resemble a small Globe Theatre. The show is going to have a lot of fun and beautiful pieces to it,” Jones said.
Challenges
This production has quick changes, music and movement, including sword fighting, tavern scenes, balls, weddings and the enormous amount of costume changes Viola has to go through, Jones said.
It “comes with a lot of spectacle, and that can be seriously daunting to a growing theater program.”
But, she noted, her students have risen to the challenges and are rarin’ to go.
“For me, the most challenging part is organizing all of the chaos. Lucky for my students, that’s my favorite part,” Jones said.
Rewards
“The fact we can produce a show like this, challenges and all, is incredibly rewarding,” Jones noted.
She has watched the program and her students grow the last three years and it’s “wonderful to see the talent lead up to a big show like this.”
Her students have choreographed fight scenes, designed and built sets and will be stage managing and acting in this production.
“The group this year is very professional and mature, and I trust this show in their hands,” Jones said.
She added, “There is a lot of mature content in this play, and they handle it all with such professionalism. That’s the part that really makes me proud.”
Jones’ two favorite scenes in the production mirror the choices of the show’s two leading actors.
“One of our more ambitious scenes has a giant fight scene, swords and all, with 13 students in it. It has been such a feat to put together, but dang does it look cool.”
And her other favorite part of the show is the ending.
“All of the pieces click together for the end of the show. We have created such a beautiful moment with the entire cast, it’ll leave you heartbroken and hopeful all at once,” Jones said.
The audience is going to fall in love with Baker and Saltenberger, and see a lot of familiar OCHS theater students faces along the way, she said.
Jones added, “This cast is phenomenal, I encourage everyone to come and see this amazing show.”