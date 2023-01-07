On New Year’s Day 1873, the state of Oregon (then just 14 years old) and People’s Transportation Company opened the Willamette Falls Locks, which would allow ships and barges to get around the 40-foot falls. The goal was to connect the Lower Willamette with Portland and the Columbia River, lending to development of the rest of the valley.
To celebrate the anniversary of the historic opening of the locks, the Willamette Falls Heritage Foundation and a number of partners are displaying iconic images of the locks in the community room at the West Linn Public Library throughout January.
The foundation will also hold a celebration of the anniversary at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
“(The locks have) been closed for a little while but we felt like we needed to recognize the 150 years since it opened,” Sandy Carter of the heritage foundation said. “It’s a celebration of the people who have kept this going, the people who supported us, the people who have used the locks.”
Some of the photos in the display will come from Carter herself, who has been involved in locks advocacy for 20 years. Others come from the foundation and one of its late members who recreated renderings of the locks from the Army Corps of Engineers dating back 100 years.
Community members and various local and state leaders who have supported the locks over the years are all invited to the celebration on Jan. 21. The “birthday party,” as Carter put it, will also include cake and performances from a local barber shop quartet.
The People’s Transportation Company began building the locks in the 1870s to allow river traffic to flow above and below Willamette Falls. To help pay for the project, the state of Oregon raised $200,000 in gold bonds.
The four lock chambers made of locally quarried stone act as stair steps for vessels to pass from one side of the falls to the other. The chambers can fill with and drain river water to raise or lower boats to the level of the next chamber.
In 1915, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers purchased the locks from the Portland Railway Light and Power Company (now Portland General Electric) for $375,000. The Corps have managed the locks ever since, though they have been closed since 2011 due to safety concerns.
The Willamette Falls Locks Authority, a public corporation recently formed by the Oregon Legislature, is preparing to take over ownership of the locks once the Corps completes necessary repairs. Carter, a member of the locks authority, said the celebration at the library will honor not only the opening of the locks a century and a half ago, but those who continue working for their reopening today.