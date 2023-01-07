On New Year’s Day 1873, the state of Oregon (then just 14 years old) and People’s Transportation Company opened the Willamette Falls Locks, which would allow ships and barges to get around the 40-foot falls. The goal was to connect the Lower Willamette with Portland and the Columbia River, lending to development of the rest of the valley.

To celebrate the anniversary of the historic opening of the locks, the Willamette Falls Heritage Foundation and a number of partners are displaying iconic images of the locks in the community room at the West Linn Public Library throughout January.