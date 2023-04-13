Liz Hannum

 courtesy photo: OC Chamber

Oregon City Downtown Association Executive Director Liz Hannum is moving to New Hampshire to be the city of Nashua’s economic development director.

Hannum is leaving effective May 1, having served as the top leader for the downtown Oregon City nonprofit since 2018. Working with small businesses hasn’t been easy for anyone the past few years, and Hannum says that toughest part of her role was during the pandemic.

