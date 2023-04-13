Oregon City Downtown Association Executive Director Liz Hannum is moving to New Hampshire to be the city of Nashua’s economic development director.
Hannum is leaving effective May 1, having served as the top leader for the downtown Oregon City nonprofit since 2018. Working with small businesses hasn’t been easy for anyone the past few years, and Hannum says that toughest part of her role was during the pandemic.
“I had to completely change how our organization worked in order to support the businesses through an incredibly emotional time when they were unsure of their futures. It was probably one of the most stressful times in my career trying to make sure we still had businesses to welcome the community back to,” she said.
Hannum described her past five years working with DOCA as a “constant roller coaster.” She said there was progress downtown in new grant programs, successful events and winning the national Great American Main Street Award in 2018. Some major setbacks involved the pandemic, ice storms and wildfire evacuations.
Through it all, Hannum faced political challenges, first defying a mayor who demanded she tell businesses to “open up” during the state’s COVID lockdown; this mayor was subsequently rebuked by the attorney general and city commission, then recalled from office by voters. More recently, Hannum faced a Clackamas County Commission unwilling to pursue a grant for studying future uses of the old courthouse downtown, even though no county funds would be used for the study.
Hannum said that she has faith in the DOCA Board and the “amazing staff” she’s leaving behind to continue to support a vibrant downtown. DOCA Board President Kelli Upkes said that the group will be operating as well as possible without an executive director until determining a process for selecting a replacement. Upkes said that Hannum will be deeply missed.
“She has done so much as the executive director through COVID and all the other challenges that downtown has faced, and her shoes are obviously going to be hard to fill,” Upkes said of Hannum. “But we're very optimistic in finding a person who understands our downtown Oregon City community, has a very bubbly and energetic personality to bring everyone back together, creating the amazing events that we put on and continue striving to work with our industry partners, such as the Oregon City itself, Clackamas County and others, to just continue our mission of building community and commerce for our area.”
Hannum said some of her favorite moments with DOCA have been at events like First City Celebration, or during Wine Walks just chatting with business owners or the community about their fun ideas for making the events, downtown or the city better. She said that the event season is just getting started, so she reminded citizens that there are plenty of opportunities to help shape their community.
“I love that our events are back in full this year too, but it has also been really difficult for us to rebuild our volunteer base. Events couldn't happen without volunteers, so if there's one thing I could ask of the community as I leave, please continue to get involved with DOCA,” she said.
Hannum added, “I definitely put my blood, sweat and tears into Oregon City's downtown to make both major and minor changes to how businesses and the community use downtown, but there's still so much left to do.”
Hannum considers herself to be a historic preservationist at heart, so she’s excited about working for an old New England Mill town, incorporated in 1746, nearly 100 years before Oregon City. Some of Nashua’s original buildings and most of its original mills still line the river in New Hampshire.
“I will be building partnerships to increase the affordable and market rate housing availability, but also to help revitalize and build community in several of the city's neighborhoods including their downtown,” she said of her job in Nashua’s Economic Development Department.
Hannum grew up in Massachusetts and got her master's degree an hour’s drive away from Nashua, so she’s happy to be moving closer to home.
“My parents and sister are still in the area, so I will have built-in dog sitters,” she said.