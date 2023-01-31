Oregon City leaders were full of praise for Tumwater Middle School students who presented their ideas on Jan. 26 for the proposed development on a 62-acre former landfill located on the North End of downtown.
"We need stuff like that for kids in our community," said Oregon City School Board chair Mandi Philpott on the student’s proposed entertainment center.
“I would love to have the trolley back,” said OC Chamber CEO Victoria Alley Meinig while admiring a trolley model that another student created to illustrate the group’s proposed transportation to the new development.
“A lot of these students are very art-oriented and trying to get an art gallery and center, which is exactly what we're after,” said Lynda Orzen, co-president of the Three Rivers Artist Guild.
Tumwata teacher Evan Howells said he’s aiming to build student confidence in the “incredibly important skills” of public speaking and presentation.
“The kids were walking a little taller this afternoon, and it's thanks to the positivity and excitement of our guests,” Howells said.
For the students themselves, a common refrain was a lack of a variety of things for underage kids to do in town, whether it’s for fun or paid employment. Places that encourage students to express themselves through artistic pursuits are also in short supply, according to the participants in the Tumwata program designed to elicit their "cultural, connective and economic" ideas for the site.
“When you're younger, it's hard to get jobs that you would want in the community," said Tumwata student Willow Wiley.
Wiley said students can get a few jobs around town, such as at the local library or refereeing for youth sports, but Wiley’s student group would like opportunities such as the Waterway Café, which the group proposed for kids of all ages seeking employment.
Tumwata student Austynn Jester-Feldsher has requested that developers reserve one of their largest buildings, among over 1 million square feet approved for construction, to house the entertainment center.
“One of the largest buildings would have 35-foot ceilings, and it would be a good point for the local economy,” Jester-Feldsher said.
Norah Kalinski proposed an art studio within one of the large buildings that could house enormous canvases not possible to fit inside a house or school.
“An art studio would be a good opportunity for teens and adults alike to create art even if they don't have resources at home,” Kalinski said.
While they have received approval from the Oregon City Planning Commission, developers say that their construction won’t proceed without more than $35 million in public funding to become financially viable, due to the extra costs associated in building on a mountain of garbage. Much of the public funding is proposed through the Oregon City Urban Renewal Commission, which is asking voters to approve the spending mechanism on the ballot in May. A lawsuit over the legality of urban renewal in Oregon City remains ongoing.
Like others in attendance, developers expressed enthusiasm about the student ideas.
“Summit will be discussing and embracing some of the ideas,” according to the developer’s spokesperson Elaine Franklin.
Franklin said she was particularly impressed with one student’s sentence, "It's the landfill reborn." She said that theme carried through many of the presentations.
“It was a theme that we can evolve: Have great appreciation for the past while providing an environment and amenities for today's Oregon City and its future,” she said. “We were all recipients of some great ideas, delivered very professionally and with so much poise.”