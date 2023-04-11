Clackamas County’s new transportation maintenance facility is moving from the Oregon City floodplain 3 miles away to new buildings located near Clackamas Community College in Beavercreek.
Located on 10 usable acres at 902 Abernethy Road since at least 1903, the current county transportation property houses four buildings and a repair shop that will not able to withstand an earthquake. Whenever the area floods, county officials add, vehicles and equipment have to be moved temporarily, efforts that take crucial time away from roads crews during such emergencies.
Currently owned by former Oregon City Mayor Dan Fowler, the new transportation building and property will become county-owned, said county spokesperson Cameron Ruen. The county has set aside about $34 million to purchase a completed facility (land, building, entitlements, required infrastructure improvements).
Funding for the new transportation facility is compiled from a variety of sources, including a $20 million bond with annual debt service of less than $1.3 million, $3.34 million in proceeds from selling the old site to Fowler and American Rescue Plan Act proceeds.
“Of that $1.3 million, portions of the debt service will be covered by building occupants such as Fleet Services and Transportation Maintenance,” Ruen said. “The Transportation Maintenance portion of the debt service is covered by the State Highway Fund over 20 years and equates to less than 3.5% of our state highway revenues.”
Clackamas County’s new 11-acre property will house an administrative building for Transportation and Fleet Maintenance staff, a truck repair shop, a sign-making shop, covered parking for trucks and equipment and sand sheds. Clackamas County’s new Transportation Maintenance division will be operating on a hill of bedrock within structures built to modern seismic standards.
County officials say that the new site maintains a central location with access to rural and urban areas of the county, so crews can deploy quickly wherever they’re needed. Floodwaters near Abernethy Creek, which is adjacent to the old site, have crested above the floor heights of the existing facilities eight times since 1923.