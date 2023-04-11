Clackamas County’s new transportation maintenance facility is moving from the Oregon City floodplain 3 miles away to new buildings located near Clackamas Community College in Beavercreek.

Located on 10 usable acres at 902 Abernethy Road since at least 1903, the current county transportation property houses four buildings and a repair shop that will not able to withstand an earthquake. Whenever the area floods, county officials add, vehicles and equipment have to be moved temporarily, efforts that take crucial time away from roads crews during such emergencies.