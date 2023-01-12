Clackamas Community College is planning to increase average fees for community gardeners by more than 60% over the next two years.
Rates are increasing for community gardeners on the college's Oregon City campus in the upcoming growing season for the first time since 2009, and the rates will increase again for the 2024 season.
Based on the current number of plots across about 1 acre of space, CCC has been charging $3,320 annually to its community gardeners, if all the plots were rented for $40 apiece annually. CCC hasn’t been collecting this full amount each year, as there are always a few vacancies.
Assuming full capacity in the coming year, CCC will be charging $4,370 in 2023, and with additional fee increases next year, gardeners would pay $5,542 to CCC in 2024. Compared to 2022, the total fee increases for 2024 will amount to approximately an additional 67% in possible rental charges by CCC to gardeners.
Meanwhile, CCC continues to leave about 13% of the gardening space vacant after evicting gardeners from 15 plots in 2017. CCC has delayed its proposed project to expand its maintenance yard each year since the evictions, but CCC staff say that they still plan to expand the area for the college’s maintenance equipment.
The college “just completed a Concept Masterplan that has the land set aside for the expansion of the Campus Services Yard,” CCC Dean of Campus Services Bob Cochran wrote in an email this month.
College officials acknowledged that there would be some “economies of scale” to be gained if CCC were to return the evicted space to the public’s use for gardening, but there might also be some additional costs in maintaining the water lines to these areas.
“Increasing rental fees is not something that we take lightly,” the college wrote in statement. “We realize that a rate increase will impact gardeners’ budgets, and we would certainly like to avoid pricing anyone out of their ability to grow food at CCC. But, at the same time, we do need to cover expenses.”
Current garden plots range in size from 300 to 980 square feet, but everyone had been paying $40 annually regardless of plot size over the past decade. Under the new fee schedule, gardeners will pay based on their plot sizes in five different square-foot ranges each paying five different prices.
Oregon City resident Nikki Burkhalter, a community gardener who attended CCC during the 2000s, said the plots had originally been laid out neatly in 20-by-20-foot beds, but the plot boundaries had migrated over the years. For a fourth year in a row, Burkhalter plans to rent her plot, which is about 350 square feet, saying that the rates will remain affordable for her. Plots that are between 200-399 square feet will continue to rent for $40 next year and pay $44 annually starting in 2024.
Most of the current plots are larger than 400 square feet, so their annual rent will be increasing to anywhere from $50 to $98 over the next two years, based on the size of the plot to be rented.
Oregon City resident Bill McConnel is among the community gardeners who will be affected by large rent increases, since his family rents three larger plots. McConnel plans to pay the increases and garden for a fourth year. He attended public meetings hosted by college officials at the garden last summer, when they warned gardeners of the coming rent increases.
“It's a great resource, since you have the land, and you don't have to pay anything more for water,” he said.
CCC plans to split up some of the larger vacant plots to make some plots between 100-199 square feet, which will rent for $35 annually.
CCC could make up for potential income lost through any vacancies by splitting a 500-square-foot bed ($62 annually) and charging two people each for 250-square-foot beds ($44+$44=$88) in 2024. Raised beds will be on offer for only $20 annually, but each raised bed only offers 32 square feet of gardening space.
CCC is planning to develop a scholarship fund for 2024, and will “work with” any gardeners in the 2023 season who are financially unable to adopt the full amount of the increase.
Email CCCgardens@clackamas.edu with any questions or to sign up for a rental space.