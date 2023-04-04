Some people see a problem, feel bad about it, then forget about it. Patti Serres is not one of those people. In 2010, she looked around and saw children of incarcerated parents, children in the foster care system, children who suffered from mental illness and homelessness and children living in poverty — and she decided to do something about it.

Serres then invested her own money and founded the Bloomin’ Boutique on Molalla Avenue. At first, she was under the umbrella of another nonprofit, but in 2018 Serres decided she wanted Bloomin’ Boutique to be an independent organization.