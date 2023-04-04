Some people see a problem, feel bad about it, then forget about it. Patti Serres is not one of those people. In 2010, she looked around and saw children of incarcerated parents, children in the foster care system, children who suffered from mental illness and homelessness and children living in poverty — and she decided to do something about it.
Serres then invested her own money and founded the Bloomin’ Boutique on Molalla Avenue. At first, she was under the umbrella of another nonprofit, but in 2018 Serres decided she wanted Bloomin’ Boutique to be an independent organization.
So, now-retired attorney William Stalnaker offered to do the nonprofit paperwork pro bono, and “in 27 days Bloomin’ Boutique was officially my nonprofit organization,” Serres said.
“I owe so much to his support and gift for doing it,” she added.
Bloomin’ Boutique’s mission is to provide new clothing, shoes, bedding and personal care items to underprivileged children, empowering them to become confident, constructive members of their communities.
The organization provides for boys and girls of all ages, infant through 18 years. Using a referral process, Bloomin’ Boutique partners with other community organizations and agencies to provide these services; it does not accept fulfillment requests directly from families or individuals.
“Our service area includes Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties; school-aged children must be registered in a school within the districts we serve,” Serres said.
Once children have been referred to Bloomin’ Boutique, they may come to the store to pick out the items they need.
Donations welcome
Clothing drives, along with new clothing donations, keep the shelves stocked with 90% of what is needed to fulfill requests.
“However, there is always something we must shop for and clothing drives enable
Bloomin’ Boutique to use donated funds to fill in the gaps with larger sizes, shoes and special-need items,” Serres said.
She encourages organizations like churches, schools, workplaces or businesses to hold clothing and bedding drives to help keep the shelves stocked with new items, and noted that there is a calendar on the website at BloominBoutique.org that shows what is needed throughout the year.
New facilities
Bloomin’ Boutique needs a lot of space, Serres noted, because the organization helps about 720 kids each year. So now the boutique has expanded to include three facilities in Oregon City.
The Bloomin’ Boutique headquarters and storefront is on Molalla Avenue and serves as the fulfillment center and store for high school/adult sized kids; its annex serves as the fulfillment center for sizes birth through sizes 7/8; and the Tween Station, which opened in 2022, serves as the fulfillment center for sizes 10/12 through 14/16.
Each facility has a team of volunteers who build care packages for children throughout the tri-county area.
Volunteers
Bloomin’ Boutique is an all-volunteer organization with no paid staff, Serres said, noting that the strength of the organization is “tied directly to the people that come together day after day, week after week and month after month sharing their passion to help kids in need.”
Every one of the volunteers “plays a key role to ensure we follow through with our mission, whether working behind-the-scenes writing grants, constructing spreadsheets, designing brochures or helping children select new clothing for the boutique” and so much more, Serres said.
Other supporters make blankets, pillowcases, hats and clothing or make a monthly donation to cover the rent for the facilities.
Serres added that she is “forever grateful” to the boutique’s dedicated sponsors, donor and volunteers “who work together from their hearts to make a difference in the lives of others.”
KOIN’s Remarkable Woman
Two of those volunteers, Nan Dewitt and Barb Schmidt, nominated Serres to be honored as a 2023 KOIN 6 Remarkable Woman. She was then chosen as one of the four finalists, and although she was not named the winner at the end of March, Serres said she was honored to be acknowledged on behalf of her nonprofit.
“Just to be recognized among so many others doing amazing things is quite remarkable in itself,” she said.
“It meant a lot to me that the story behind Bloomin’ Boutique was shared, showing how the hand up of others impacted my life.”
Serres added, “Bloomin’ Boutique cannot possibly address all of the challenges children and their families face, but through collaborative relationships with school counselors, child advocates and family partners, we hope to lighten the load and bring some happiness and normalcy into the lives of underserved children.”