On Dec. 19, the Oregon City Public Library held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the library’s new B.A.M. (Because Accessibility Matters) Books Collection.

B.A.M. books are designed to be of interest to adult and young adult readers at a comparatively lower reading level with simple vocabulary and syntax, short chapters, a slim page count, and gripping storylines. They are written to engage developing readers by exploring complex, age-appropriate themes in a more accessible format.

