On Dec. 19, the Oregon City Public Library held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the library’s new B.A.M. (Because Accessibility Matters) Books Collection.
B.A.M. books are designed to be of interest to adult and young adult readers at a comparatively lower reading level with simple vocabulary and syntax, short chapters, a slim page count, and gripping storylines. They are written to engage developing readers by exploring complex, age-appropriate themes in a more accessible format.
“This collection consists of books specifically selected to better meet the needs of our disability community,” said OC Library Director Greg Williams.
“The books feature high-interest, well-written content for adults in a variety of genres and subjects (both fiction and non-fiction), but are also geared towards readers at comparatively lower reading levels, featuring simpler sentences and vocabulary, lower page counts and shorter chapters.”
Librarians sometimes call them Hi/Lo books, because they consider them to be an excellent choice for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, emerging adult and teen readers, English as a Second Language learners and other readers wishing to develop their reading skills.
Oregon City’s new B.A.M. Books Collection was made possible by the generous support of the Oregon City Woman’s Club and thanks to an American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 grant from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services, through the Library Services and Technology Act, and administered by the State Library of Oregon.
Oregon City’s B.A.M. Books are in a dedicated section of shelving near the Adult Reference desk, so that staff will always be close by to assist those using the collection.
Librarians have also created special “B.A.M. Books” stickers to help this collection stand out to patrons and staff.