Advantis Credit Union last month celebrated completing its new campus in Oregon City to allow back-office employees, who were previously located throughout the metro area, to work together under one roof.

For a relocated city hall, Milwaukie officials purchased what had been Advantis' largest administrative building for $6.5 million in June 2020 and then rented it back to the credit union until the Oregon City project was completed. In Oregon City meanwhile, Advantis consolidated three administrative sites into one location that includes 76,221 square feet of three new campus buildings on a 12-acre former agricultural nursery site.