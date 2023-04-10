Oregon City dignitaries, the Advantis Board of Directors, the executive leadership team and staff gathered on March 16 to celebrate the credit union's new headquarters building more than six years in the making.
Advantis Credit Union last month celebrated completing its new campus in Oregon City to allow back-office employees, who were previously located throughout the metro area, to work together under one roof.
For a relocated city hall, Milwaukie officials purchased what had been Advantis' largest administrative building for $6.5 million in June 2020 and then rented it back to the credit union until the Oregon City project was completed. In Oregon City meanwhile, Advantis consolidated three administrative sites into one location that includes 76,221 square feet of three new campus buildings on a 12-acre former agricultural nursery site.
Advantis officials said they made a special effort to commission Oregon artists from various marginalized communities to create large murals throughout their new campus. Advantis staff also participated in painting some of the murals.
“As we continue to grow and serve our expanding member base, consolidating four separate offices into one location was integral in improving and streamlining resources across the organization,” said Advantis President and CEO Jason Werts. “Our new campus creates an inspiring and modern environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and employee wellness inside and out with ample access to natural spaces and walking trails.”
With room to accommodate more staff as Advantis expects continued growth, the new campus became home to more than 230 employees. Advantis officials said that every employee is expected to spend at least one day a week in office. Employees can work with their managers individually to find a hybrid balance that works for them, in what Advantis characterized as a flexible approach to meet the needs of each employee.
“While the new campus was constructed at the peak of remote work, it created a wonderful opportunity to engage with employees and create a welcoming and flexible space that they are excited about,” Werts said. “While we continue to embrace a flexible schedule, we are hearing extremely positive feedback from our employees that they love the new campus. Our employees were instrumental in the design and the selection of amenities to support an engaging balance with the at-home work option.”
Two of the campus’ new buildings reference the former nursery site’s traditional agrarian shed architecture with a contemporary palette of materials and scale. Using exposed cross-laminated timber instead of applied finishes, these buildings house administrative offices, conferencing spaces, a call center and a dining commissary. North-facing clerestories provide daylight in open office areas and public spaces, while limited openings facing east and west minimize low-elevation sunlight glare.
A third structure, designed as a pre-engineered metal building, is more utilitarian in nature and contains facility shops, bike storage and locker rooms, a game room and flexible event space.
The three buildings frame a landscaped courtyard, and a separate open green space invites recreational opportunities and provides an area for larger gatherings and events. Rooftop photovoltaic panels and other sustainable design features helped the project exceed baseline energy savings goals and perform better than the Energy Trust of Oregon’s Path to Net Zero threshold.
Environmental features at the new campus include high-efficiency HVAC, water conservation systems, EV charging stations and recycled building materials. Health and well-being elements include a new walking loop featuring fitness stations that links into the trail network around Clackamas Community College as well as a putting green and pickleball/basketball court.