Alpacas, goats, llamas, sheep, rabbits and even yaks — they’ll all be there at the Abernethy Spring Fiber Fair on March 18. Well, their fibers will all be represented there, along with vendors also offering hand-crafted gifts, accessories for weavers, knitters and crocheters and so much more.
But really, it’s all about the fibers.
The spring sale is centered on local shepherds, farmers and fiber artists who will be showcasing raw and washed fleeces and fibers, said Janet Potter, co-director of the 2023 fair, along with Christine Thomas-Flitcroft. Both women are members of the Northwest Spinners & Fiber Arts Association, which encompasses Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Washington.
Potter is the owner/operator of A Spinners Web; she sells fine-fiber handspun yarns and hand-knitted goods at her studio.
Thomas-Flitcroft is a longtime spinner and weaver, shepherdess of Border Leicester Sheep at Moore’s Brae Maelin Farms and sole proprietor of Aurora Colony Fiber Arts.
Fiber Fair
There is no entry fee to attend the fair and parking is free, noted Potter. She added that although there won’t be any workshops at the fair, some vendors working on their own products “may show the purchaser finer points of something they may be selling at their booth.”
“Our target audience is anyone and everyone. It appears to me that every year we have a few folks who decide they want to learn to spin, weave or felt. This type of event brings in some of those folks who become intrigued by our fibery pastime,” Potter said.
Her favorite part of the sale is catching up with the shepherdesses and artists she doesn’t get to see most of the year.
“When you have sheep, alpacas – well, any livestock, really – there isn’t a ton of time to play. There is always some kind of work to do; medical checks, cleaning barns/paddocks, shearing to coordinate, fencing to fix,” she said.
“We help each other with information on medical issues, sales prices for both fiber and meat, newest genetic information for breeders and more,” Potter added.
Rodger Family Mill
This is one of the first sales of the season and in addition to the fiber vendors, the owners of the Rodger Family Mill in Lebanon will be in attendance. The mill washes, separates and cards all kinds of natural fibers, so that crafters can spin it and then work with it.
Potter added, “With the loss of so many of the Pacific Northwest mills over the past three years, having the owners of the mill here as vendors will allow buyers to leave their fleeces for processing. This will save the buyers from having to ship or drive to the mill.”