Mason Estabrook

Mason Estabrook, the suspect in a murder case, is seen in a surveillance image captured the near the scene of the crime.

 courtesy photo: OCPD

Oregon City police say that 29-year-old Mason David Estabrook of Portland allegedly killed his 71-year-old father, David R. Estabrook, inside the victim’s residence along the 900 block of Josephine Street in Oregon City.

According to the district attorney’s office, Mason Estabrook killed his father with a knife on Feb. 22.