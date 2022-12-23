Oregon City elected officials are celebrating the ongoing construction of 171 units of affordable rental housing with integrated on-site services and support.
Elected officials say that the Maple development reflects the reality that Oregon’s housing challenges affect a diverse mix of residents in smaller suburbs, cities and towns beyond Portland and Salem.
Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff said the city is at a disadvantage compared to nearby cities, with OC’s mix of old housing stock, plus developments charging over $400,000 for new homes, which is out of reach for most potential homebuyers.
“We need to make housing available for all types of income levels,” McGriff said.
$15.9 million in funding for the $71.5 million Maple project is coming from Clackamas County’s share of the Metro Regional Affordable Housing Bond that voters passed in 2018. Metro Councilor Christine Lewis represents District 2, which includes Oregon City.
“Across this region, we are in the middle of multiple housing crises,” Lewis said. “It may look and feel a little different than downtown Portland, but we're part of all the same problems. We have a lack of affordability, we have homelessness. We have folks who are getting displaced from their current housing and they don't know where to turn.”
Tucked off of Highway 213 and Beavercreek Road near Clackamas Community College, the project offering a mix of 1-to-4-bedroom units began construction last spring, and the first residents are expected to move in during summer 2023.
This is the second community that is co-owned and co-developed by Hacienda Community Development Corporation, an Oregon-based, Latino-led community building organization, and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners.
“Maple will be more than apartments. This will be a community that provides what individuals and families need to find stability and reach their goals,” said Ernesto Fonseca, CEO of Hacienda CDC. “This will be a place where residents can find after-school and summer programming for their kids, start on a path to buying a home through homeownership counseling or connect with small business advising.”
Maple’s buildings will be clustered around a park-like gathering space, tree-dotted walking paths, children’s play areas, outdoor picnic areas, a community garden, and a community building with a kitchen and multi-use spaces where residents can hold events, take classes, and spend time with their families and neighbors.
“The affordable housing shortage burdens our smaller, more rural areas too, so we’re excited to be taking our successful partnership with Hacienda CDC beyond Portland to serve the diverse communities who live and work in Oregon City and Clackamas County,” said CDP CEO Eric Paine. “Maple will not only offer a beautiful place to live, but a place where individuals and families can connect and build community.”
Hacienda staff will offer on-site services to Maple residents, including after-school and early childhood education, homeownership counseling and small-business advising.
12 units will be set aside for people who work in the agricultural industry and their families, including those who work on farms, in nurseries, at dairies and on reforestation projects. Clackamas County has the sixth-largest population of migrant and agricultural workers in the state, according to Oregon Health Authority data from 2018.
“Achieving the housing progress we seek as a state must mean shared progress for Oregon’s farmworkers and their families,” said Andrea Bell, Director of Oregon Housing and Community Services. “Our economies and communities are strongest when everyone has their basic needs met — this centers our humanity as a state and upholds self-determination, human dignity and respect. Maple is yet another manifestation of what is possible when all of us come together in service to our communities.”
Nine units will be permanent supportive housing, reserved for families transitioning out of Northwest Housing Alternatives’ Annie Ross House in Milwaukie. Nearly 600 people are experiencing homelessness in Clackamas County, and more than 300 of them are unsheltered, according to the most recent Point-In-Time count.
“Through NHA’s Annie Ross family shelter program, we are grateful to have the opportunity at Maple to facilitate new affordable housing for families transitioning from homelessness,” said Trell Anderson, NHA executive director. “Our established working relationship with Hacienda CDC in resident services will translate into seamless programming, long-term housing stability, and support for kids, for all the families making the Maple development their home.”
Maple is funded by a 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) allocation with equity investment by Aegon, OHCS Market Cost Offset Funds, Clackamas County’s share of the Metro Regional Affordable Housing Bond Funds administered by the Housing Authority of Clackamas County, Agriculture Workforce Housing Tax Credits, and a Section 8 contract for 70 project-based vouchers. Construction financing is being provided by US Bank and permanent financing is being provided by Citi.
The project was designed by Salazar Architect and is being built by LMC Construction. Guardian Management will be the property manager.