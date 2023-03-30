This article brought to you courtesy of River Terrace Memory Care, Oregon City News Insider Senior Living Expert. Sponsored content.
One of the hardest decisions most adult children will have to make is whether to continue home care for their aging parents or transition them to a care facility.
In-home caregiving is a popular option that allows seniors to age in the comfort of their own homes. Medical services are provided in the home.
Assisted living involves transitioning into a care community. Though staff help with daily activities such as dressing, meals and dining, medication management, and bathing, residents live independently for the most part. Following are some pros and cons from each.
In-home care pros
• Seniors can stay in their homes as they age.
• The family can choose the caregiver, monitor interactions and enjoy flexibility.
Cons:
• The level of responsibility could lead to strained relationships.
• Home modifications are often necessary.
• Risk of social isolation.
Assisted Living Pros:
• The family does not have to worry about managing caregivers or coping with the demands of caregiving.
• Modifications to the home are not necessary.
• Ample opportunity to socialize with other residents.
Cons:
• Your loved one may not want to leave their home.
• The cost can vary.
• Insufficient healthcare for patients with specific medical conditions.
Choosing to keep your loved ones home or transitioning to a community is never easy but, you can make the best decision you and your loved one.