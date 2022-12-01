Variety of displays represent Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and winter solstice Read moreOregon City library holiday decor is kicked up a notch
Space limited to first 100 people to enjoy catered meal, Santa, live music Read moreOregon City's Pioneer Center to host holiday party on Dec. 23
Oregon City's elected officials make their first selections for key advisory bodies since May election changed format Read moreKarla Laws, Paul Espe picked for Planning Commission posts
Lost during the 1857 wreck of the S.S. Central America steamship, these pants found in John Dement's trunk at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean might be an early versio… Read moreOregon City veteran's pants sell for $114,000 at auction
Senate finally passes bill to posthumously award Congressional Gold Medal to four Americans who died in the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. consulate. Read moreOregon City's Tyrone Woods to receive Congressional Gold Medal
Lions Club, business partners raise nearly $1,000 for community service projects. Read moreOregon City lights up Christmas spirit with donated trees
Wounded Warrior Family Support joins forces with Nike to sponsor Elana Lathrop, Lilly Nealeigh, Riley McAllister Read moreOregon City Junior ROTC cadets honored